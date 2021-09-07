CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fishers, IN

A festive comeback: St. George Festival returns to Fishers after taking a year off

By Anna Skinner
Current Publishing
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a year hiatus, the St. George Festival will return to St. George Orthodox Christian Church Sept. 17-19. Last year, the church didn’t conduct a festival because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Father Anthony Yagze, the new pastor of the church, said he’s excited for the event to return. The festival will be from 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 17, 1 to 10 p.m. Sept. 18 and 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 19. Yagze said many favorite offerings, such as vendors exhibiting Middle Eastern culture with food, pastries and live music, church tours and dancing. There is a silent auction as well.

www.youarecurrent.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Society
City
Fishers, IN
Fishers, IN
Society
City
Terre Haute, IN
City
Carmel, IN
State
West Virginia State
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Attendance#The St George Festival#Middle Eastern#The Indiana Diaper Bank#Versiti Blood Centers#Current Publishing#Safeunsubscribe#Constant Contact
CNN

Former US gymnast calls for 'follow-through' after Larry Nassar hearing

(CNN) — Former US rhythmic gymnast Jessica Howard said Wednesday that she "would really like to see some follow-through" after top US gymnasts gave harrowing testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee about how Federal Bureau of Investigation agents mishandled the Larry Nassar investigation. The testimony from Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney,...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy