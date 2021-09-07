A festive comeback: St. George Festival returns to Fishers after taking a year off

After a year hiatus, the St. George Festival will return to St. George Orthodox Christian Church Sept. 17-19. Last year, the church didn’t conduct a festival because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Father Anthony Yagze, the new pastor of the church, said he’s excited for the event to return. The festival will be from 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 17, 1 to 10 p.m. Sept. 18 and 1 to 5 p.m. Sept. 19. Yagze said many favorite offerings, such as vendors exhibiting Middle Eastern culture with food, pastries and live music, church tours and dancing. There is a silent auction as well.