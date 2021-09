Launched earlier this year, the Lean In Circle for Tradeswomen aims to help women in construction battle harassment and bias on jobsites. About 700 tradeswomen participate, sharing stories ranging from being called “whores” to receiving pointed questions about their sexuality at work. Industry leaders hope to fight harassment in order to bolster the number of women in construction as the industry battles with labor shortages. An analysis of federal data by the Associated Builders and Contractors found that construction firms need to hire at least 430,000 new skilled workers this year to meet infrastructure spending.

CONSTRUCTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO