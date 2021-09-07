Texas NAACP, students file federal civil rights complaint over UT-Austin’s ‘Eyes of Texas’
The Texas chapter of the NAACP, along with the civil rights organization’s University of Texas at Austin chapter and a group of anonymous students, has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Civil Rights alleging UT-Austin is creating a “hostile environment” for Black students by continuing to play the “The Eyes of Texas” alma mater song at university events.www.click2houston.com
