Nine Years After Her Son Was Shot, She Helps Grieving Parents Keep Their Children’s Memories Alive

By Ann Givens
The Trace
 8 days ago
Natasha Christopher’s 14-year-old son, Akeal, was visiting his grandmother a few miles away in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. So Christopher went to bed early, with her two younger sons asleep down the hall. When her boyfriend’s phone rang in their dark bedroom around 11 p.m., she could not imagine why someone would be calling so late. Then her boyfriend told her the unthinkable: Her oldest son had been shot in the back of his head as he walked to a friend’s house after a neighborhood party.

