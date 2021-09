Oscar Valdez has been tested for performance enhancing drugs and has recently failed said tests. Oscar Valdez tested positive to the banned stimulant, phentermine. The PED (performance enhancing drug) phentermine is used on the daily by people to lose weight. The drug is synthetic and only available via a doctor’s prescription. It seems that Oscar may have used this in order to make weight for the fight as the research on the drug doesn’t exactly point to it helping anyone in a boxing ring. Tyson Fury Going To UFC To Fight Top Star.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO