‘Succession’ season three to premiere at London Film Festival

By Ella Kemp
NME
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuccession season 3 is set to premiere at this year’s London Film Festival. The first few episodes of Jesse Armstrong’s hit HBO show will be screening in London as part of the festival’s Special Presentations strand, it was confirmed today (September 7). The show is set to return to screens in the UK on Sky TV and NOW next month.

