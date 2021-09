Saint Michael’s College is one of the nation’s best institutions for undergraduates according to The Princeton Review. The education services company profiles and recommends Saint Michael’s in the 2022 edition of its annual college guide, The Best 387 Colleges, published by Penguin Random House and released August 31, 2021. Only about 14 percent of America’s 2,700 four-year colleges are profiled in the book, which is one of The Princeton Review’s most popular publications. The company chooses the colleges for the book based on data it annually collects from administrators at hundreds of colleges about their institutions’ academic offerings. The Princeton Review also considers data it gathers from its surveys of college students at the colleges who rate and report on various aspects of their campus and community experiences.

