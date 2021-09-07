Little Boots reveals her role in the upcoming ABBA Voyage shows

ABBA have announced that they are releasing their first new music in 40 years, as well as the launch of a “revolutionary” concert next year.Following the announcement this evening in London, the group – made up of Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid (Frida) Lyngstad, Agnetha Fälskog and Björn Ulvaeus also unveiled two new singles: “I Still Have Faith With You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down”.Both songs will appear on their forthcoming, 10-track album, ‘Voyage’. The album, which will be the group’s first studio album since “The Visitors”, will be released this November.ABBA also announced details of a state-of-the-art virtual tour in which all four members of the band will appear on stage digitally.Find out how to get tickets to their concerts here.Follow live updates below:

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO