Little Boots reveals her role in the upcoming ABBA Voyage shows
Little Boots has revealed her role in the upcoming 'ABBA Voyage' tour. The Swedish pop icons - Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad - are performing digitally with a live 10-piece band next year, and the 37-year-old English singer-songwriter has announced she will be singing backing vocals, as well as playing live keyboards and synthesisers at the shows, which is a dream come true for the "life-long ABBA fan".www.brenhambanner.com
Comments / 0