Due to the holiday weekend, Tox-away Day for Rush County residents will be from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 11, at Smiley Avenue Disposal Center. The St. Mary Catholic Church Fall Festival will be held Saturday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 12. Saturday’s event will be from 6:30 to 11 p.m. in the St. Mary School gym. Admission is $10 and you must be 21 years of age to enter. Sunday’s festival will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church parking lot. Carry-out and chicken dinners available 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for $12 for adults and $7 for 12-and-under.

RUSH COUNTY, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO