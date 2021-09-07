Perfect night for DeLuca family in Norwalk return

NORWALK — For many, once the action starts, it becomes easy to block everything else out of sight and mind.

And once Friday's game between visiting Olmsted Falls and Norwalk got underway, Tom DeLuca, the head coach of the Bulldogs, attempted to do just that.

DeLuca, a 1999 NHS graduate, was returning to Contractors Stadium at the Warren C. Whitney Complex for the first time as an opposing head coach — and for the first time at a Norwalk game in 16 years.

His father, Ron DeLuca, was honored in a pregame ceremony for his 47 years of coaching at Norwalk. There were dozens of family and friends in attendance pulling Tom every which way.

But once the ball was kicked off, it was easy to block it all out and focus, right?

“No, it wasn’t,” Tom said. “When the game started, I’m obviously tuned in. But then I caught myself every now and again. There were just so many reminders that this is home, and I had not been back here in a long time.

“There were a lot of hours and days spent here as a kid … just a lot of really great memories here.”

As time changes all things, few things have seen a bigger cosmetic change than the former Whitney Field. The last time Tom DeLuca was at the facility, it was in the rain and mud in November 2019 for a Monroeville-St. Paul football game. His brother-in-law, Isaac Roeder, was playing for the Eagles.

The rebranded Contractors Stadium got a complete makeover in the summer of 2020, with field turf and a large video scoreboard among the key highlights.

“This place is amazing now,” Tom said. “They’ve really done a nice job with it. In a lot of ways I don’t recognize most of it, and that is meant in the most complimentary way.”

Prior to the game, Ron DeLuca was honored. He was the head football coach at NHS from 1994-99 and spent many years as the track and field and wrestling head coach as well.

Ron DeLuca was also an assistant coach when the Truckers won the Class AA football state championship in 1974. He last served as the head track and field coach and retired following the 2018-19 school year.

As he waited to be recognized, Ron spent much of pregame reconnecting with old faces. From former players to assistant coaches, Ron was appreciative of everyone who took time to see him.

“It’s nice to be remembered by some people you’re very fond of,” Ron said. “I spent a lot of years here. But that was only because the people of Norwalk allowed me to be here. I always keep them in my memories and thoughts.”

Tom DeLuca and current Norwalk head coach Todd Fox then presented Ron with a game ball as his notable achievements were read to the large crowd. That included vintage photos of Ron being shown on the video board.

“The pictures were, I mean I remember them, but those were something else to see again,” Ron said. “I really didn’t know this was going to take place the way it did until the last couple of days.”

As for the game, the Bulldogs prevailed by a 35-25 final score. The Truckers took the lead two minutes into the third quarter, but Falls regrouped and rattled off three straight touchdowns to take control.

“It was a heck of a game to watch,” Ron said. “I thought Norwalk played a very inspired game and the (Payne) Flores and (Daniel) Traczek kids were very good in the backfield.

"I saw a lot of blocking down field, which you don’t see a lot of much. It was a good atmosphere and a really fun, hard-hitting game.”

Ron said it was special to have both his sons in attendance, as Max (1996 NHS graduate) was also nearby during the brief ceremony. Both Max and Tom are in the Norwalk High School Athletic Hall of Fame for their football and wrestling accomplishments.

“It’s nice to see your kids back and together in the community they grew up,” Ron said. “There were a lot of good friends here. And everyone was having a good time, which was a refreshing thing to see.”

Tom noted he caught some rare emotion out of his father, albeit very brief.

“Heck, I almost got a little emotional there,” Tom said. “It was really special. I’m thankful for Coach Fox and (Norwalk athletic director) Josh (Schlotterer) for what they did for my dad.

“And people were really gracious all week with everything surrounding tonight, and then getting to see a lot of former teammates and friends was really special,” he added. “I can’t say thank you enough to everyone who was involved in that.”

And though the Truckers will make the return trip to Olmsted Falls in 2022, it will be hard to top Friday’s homecoming for the DeLuca family.

“To be honest, I was pretty nervous more than I would be for another game,” Tom said. “It was a great, entertaining game for people to watch. Just a really good game, a good night … I’ll remember this forever, I know that much.”