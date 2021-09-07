CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pike County, MO

Friends and colleagues say farewell to Harvey

By Editorial: It’s football season, y’all!!!
lincolnnewsnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends and colleagues of former Pike County R-III School District Superintendent Mark Harvey gathered in the common room at the Pike-Lincoln Technical Center to say farewell. Harvey decided to step down from the position last month. Nearly 100 people filled the common room for a small celebration and dinner in an effort to show their appreciation for all Harvey has done for the school district in the 11 years he’s been superintendent.

www.lincolnnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
County
Pike County, MO
Pike County, MO
Government
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Harvey
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy