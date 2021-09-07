Friends and colleagues say farewell to Harvey
Friends and colleagues of former Pike County R-III School District Superintendent Mark Harvey gathered in the common room at the Pike-Lincoln Technical Center to say farewell. Harvey decided to step down from the position last month. Nearly 100 people filled the common room for a small celebration and dinner in an effort to show their appreciation for all Harvey has done for the school district in the 11 years he’s been superintendent.www.lincolnnewsnow.com
