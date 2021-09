Mitsubishi Electric is announcing the release of its CNC Offset Manager software for remote modification of computerized numerical control (CNC) tool and work offsets. With the push towards automation and central control, machining facilities are searching for more efficient ways to manage their CNC machines. The software can introduce increased efficiency in multiple ways: for instance, it allows one operator to manage more machines, speeding up machine setup and tool wear changes, or adjusts for parts out of tolerance, as well as centralizing this work so operators don’t need to move between machines or into robot cells. CNC Offset Manager is thus geared towards production managers and supervisors on factory floors across various industries, as well as towards CNC automation software companies.

