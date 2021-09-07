CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Kylie Sonique Love

By Camille Moore
Cover picture for the articleKnown for being fierce and stylish, Kylie Sonique Love has become a legend in the drag community. From fashion to hair to makeup, Kylie knows how to put it all together. She has competed on several seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and she has built a large fan base in the process. Being on the show has also opened the doors to lots of other opportunities and Kylie is thankful for all of the good things that have come her way. Of course, she’s also had to deal with some very difficult times. However, no matter what comes her way, Kylie has proven to be the kind of person who refuses to let anything keep her down for long. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Kylie Sonique Love.

