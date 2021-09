The European Commission has escalated its legal battle with Poland by asking the European Court of Justice to implement daily fines on the country until the Polish government reverses its controversial judicial reforms.The Commission’s move sets a new precedent in its response to what it describes as efforts “to undermine the functioning of the Polish justice system”.Two new steps have been taken to intervene in Poland’s judicial reforms. A request has been made to the ECJ to impose daily penalty payments for as long as Poland fails to respond to EU orders on legal reforms, while a letter of formal notice...

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO