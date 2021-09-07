CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
September 7, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Fatal Hit & Run, Hate Incident. School Readiness. Navy Football. Ticket Tuesday!

By EOA Staff
Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle. SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future! And, the Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

9/11 Heroes Run This Sunday

The 2021 Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run is scheduled for 2 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 19, at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Participants can register at: 911heroesrun.org/Annapolis. “This year’s Annapolis 9/11 Heroes Run will truly be special as we gather together in person tomark the 20th anniversary of the attack on our...
Maryland Rod & Reef Slam Fishing Tournament Returning in October

Rod and Reef Slam Fishing Tournament returns for its fourth year in Maryland waters this fall from Oct. 9 to Oct. 17. In this unique fishing tournament, anglers who catch the most different species of finfish can win gift cards and prizes worth up to $300. The family-friendly tournament includes powerboat, kayak, and youth divisions. The entry cost is $25 and all entrants receive a shirt if registered before Oct. 1.
LIVE BLOG: Navy Football Vs Air Force | September 11, 2021 | 3:40 PM

NOTE: This is a live blog and will be updated throughout the game. Updates will be at the bottom–scroll down. There is no need to refresh your browser to see updates. Navy and Air Force meet for the 54th time, including the 21st time in Annapolis when the two Service Academy rivals square off on Saturday afternoon (3:30 pm) at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Saturday’s game will be televised live on CBS and is presented by Navy Mut.
Baysox to Host Military Appreciation Night on September 18th

The Bowie Baysox will salute those who have served or are currently serving in our nation’s armed forces during Military Appreciation Night, presented by Valor Home, on Saturday, September 18, 2021, when the Baysox host the Altoona Curve, Double-A Affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates at 6:35 pm. The event takes...
Bus Driver Shot This Morning Near BWI

Maryland State Police investigators remain on the scene of a shooting that wounded a bus driver in Anne Arundel County early this morning. The victim is not being identified at this time. He was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. He was the driver of a passenger tour bus transporting ten passengers. None of the passengers were injured during the incident.
Despite 2 Home Runs, Bowie Baysox Fall to Somerset

The Baysox fell behind big early and a late power surge was not enough to bring them back as Somerset grabbed a huge win to win the series in Bowie, 7-3. With the defeat, the Baysox are now 1.5 games behind Somerset for a spot in the upcoming 2021 Double-A Northeast League Championship Series.
LIVE BLOG: Navy Football Vs Marshall University | September 4, 2021 | 3:30 PM

NOTE: This is a live blog and will be updated throughout the game. Updates will be at the bottom–scroll down. There is no need to refresh your browser to see updates. Navy and Marshall meet on the gridiron for the first time when they square off on CBS Sports Network on Saturday afternoon (3:30 pm) at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Saturday’s game is presented by Navy Mutual.
Watermark Unveils “Becoming Frederick Douglass” Walking Tour

In honor of both International Underground Railroad Month and the 175th anniversary of Frederick Douglass’ self-emancipation on September 3rd, Watermark is offering its newest walking tour, “Becoming Frederick Douglass”. The tour is offered in partnership with the Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Foundation, which receives 20% of the proceeds. Patsy Blackshear, Ph.D. President, Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Foundation, Inc. shared:
Pocket Yacht Company and Cutwater Spirits Coming to City Dock on September 10th

Pocket Yacht Company has partnered with Cutwater Spirits to hold an event at Annapolis City Dock in Annapolis, promoting their Cutwater Yachts. The event will be held on September 10th, 2021, and will be called The Cutwater Experience, which was derived from the company names, Cutwater Yachts and Cutwater Spirits. All proceeds will benefit the Eastport Yacht Club Foundation, which strives to preserve the maritime history of Annapolis through marine education programs. The event will be held at Town Dock located on 110 Compromise Street in downtown Annapolis, Maryland, where attendees will have the opportunity to tour the docked Cutwater Yachts, purchase Cutwater Spirit beverages, and listen to live music from the local band, Sparks & McCoy.
