September 7, 2021 | Daily News Brief | Fatal Hit & Run, Hate Incident. School Readiness. Navy Football. Ticket Tuesday!

Pocket Yacht Company has partnered with Cutwater Spirits to hold an event at Annapolis City Dock in Annapolis, promoting their Cutwater Yachts. The event will be held on September 10th, 2021, and will be called The Cutwater Experience, which was derived from the company names, Cutwater Yachts and Cutwater Spirits. All proceeds will benefit the Eastport Yacht Club Foundation, which strives to preserve the maritime history of Annapolis through marine education programs. The event will be held at Town Dock located on 110 Compromise Street in downtown Annapolis, Maryland, where attendees will have the opportunity to tour the docked Cutwater Yachts, purchase Cutwater Spirit beverages, and listen to live music from the local band, Sparks & McCoy.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 13 DAYS AGO