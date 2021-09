Another restaurant has shut its doors due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hub Streat, a popular downtown Plano bar and restaurant has closed after four years. “We were so very fortunate to have built countless friendships and memories that we will always cherish,” read a message posted on Hub Streat’s Facebook and Instagram pages. “Sadly, along with many of our friends and neighbors, we too have closed our doors.”

PLANO, TX ・ 20 DAYS AGO