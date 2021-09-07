Pioli could start Ibrahimovic against Lazio due to centre-forward emergency

There is still the possibility that Zlatan Ibrahimovic could start on Sunday evening against Lazio at San Siro, according to a report. Ibrahimovic has not played an official match since last May when he limped off against Juventus after landing awkwardly on his knee in the 3-0 win over Juventus, but the Swede is finally ready to return to the field after fully recovering from the knee operation he underwent on June 18.