Los Angeles Dodgers vs St Louis Cardinals 9/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Twins at Yankees—MLB pick is New York Yankees run line -1.5 runs at -110. Getting the start for Minnesota is John Gant. The righthander has had control problems this season with a walk rate of 14.6%. Past eight starts the righthander has allowed 28 earned runs in 31 1/3rd innings with the team going 2-6 in those games. Luis Gil expected starter in this make up game. He has put up good numbers in his four starts for the Yankees with an ERA of 1.42 and 29.3% strikeout rate in four starts. He has put up excellent numbers in the minors. Yankees have won 12 of their past 15 against the Twins. Past ten games Minnesota hitting .216 against righthanders. Their bullpen has struggled away from home with an ERA 4.58 and WHIP 1.38. Play Yankees run line -1.5 runs at -110.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO