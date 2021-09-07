CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers vs St Louis Cardinals 9/7/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

By Tonys Picks Staff
tonyspicks.com
 8 days ago

The Los Angeles Dodgers will play the second installment of their four-game series against the St Louis Cardinals in Busch Stadium St. Louis, MO, on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at 7:45 PM (EDT). After a 6-4 defeat to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, Los Angeles fell to 86-51. Over the weekend, Los Angeles dropped two of three games to San Francisco. The Dodgers rank second and are one match behind the Giants in the National League West.

www.tonyspicks.com

Comments / 0

Related
giants365.com

Dodgers vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Live updates, news, odds and analysis

The crowd was on its feet again Sunday in the ninth inning of the Dodgers' 6-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants. Another batch of "Beat L.A." chants vibrated through Oracle Park. Albert Pujols had just come off the Dodgers' bench to belt a pinch-hit, two-run home run to reinvigorate the masses, producing a scene befitting for October, down to the sweater weather.
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers News: Max Scherzer Named NL Player Of The Week For Sept. 6-12

Los Angeles Dodgers, Max Scherzer, National League, Chris Taylor, Major League Baseball Player of the Week Award, A. J. Pollock, Eric Hosmer. Max Scherzer was named National League Player of the Week for the period of Sept. 6-12. He’s the third Los Angeles Dodgers player to earn the honor this season, joining AJ Pollock (July 5-11) and Chris Taylor (July 19-25).
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Nolan Arenado
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Justin Turner
theScore

Scherzer becomes 19th pitcher with 3,000 strikeouts

The greatest strikeout artist of this generation has made it to 3,000. Los Angeles Dodgers ace Max Scherzer became just the 19th pitcher in MLB history to record 3,000 career strikeouts Sunday. He reached the milestone by sitting down San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer in the fifth inning at Dodger Stadium.
MLB
chatsports.com

Dodgers: Max Scherzer Records 3,000th Career Strikeout of Hall of Fame Career

Los Angeles Dodgers, Max Scherzer, National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles, San Diego, Eric Hosmer, Justin Verlander, Randy Johnson, CC Sabathia. Ace right-hander of the Dodgers and future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer hit a career milestone with some conviction on Sunday in Los...
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who will win the 2021 World Series? Blue Jays surge

There are fewer than 21 days remaining in the 2021 MLB regular season. Several division titles appear to be all but locked up but the wild-card races in both the American and National League are heating up with plenty of turnover in the last week. Below, we look at the 2021 World Series odds for all teams still in the hunt.
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Kershaw expected to start for Los Angeles against Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks (47-96, fifth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (91-53, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (2-9, 4.32 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (9-7, 3.39 ERA, .98 WHIP, 127 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -286, Diamondbacks +234; over/under is 8...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The St Louis Cardinals#Busch Stadium#The San Francisco Giants#The Los Angeles Angels#The La Dodgers#The Milwaukee Brewers#Era#National League#Major League Baseball
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Highlights: Justin Turner Leads Offense Vs. Diamondbacks

With Clayton Kershaw on the mound for the first time since July 3, the Los Angeles Dodgers provided him with an early lead and never relinquished it in a 5-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. Justin Turner led all players with three RBI. Arizona did manage to take a lead...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
tonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 9/13/2021

Twins at Yankees—MLB pick is New York Yankees run line -1.5 runs at -110. Getting the start for Minnesota is John Gant. The righthander has had control problems this season with a walk rate of 14.6%. Past eight starts the righthander has allowed 28 earned runs in 31 1/3rd innings with the team going 2-6 in those games. Luis Gil expected starter in this make up game. He has put up good numbers in his four starts for the Yankees with an ERA of 1.42 and 29.3% strikeout rate in four starts. He has put up excellent numbers in the minors. Yankees have won 12 of their past 15 against the Twins. Past ten games Minnesota hitting .216 against righthanders. Their bullpen has struggled away from home with an ERA 4.58 and WHIP 1.38. Play Yankees run line -1.5 runs at -110.
MLB
USA Today

5 of the most notable team strikeout records in MLB history

Which MLB teams hold the biggest strikeout records?. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer became the 19th pitcher in the 3,000 strikeout club on Sunday, falling just five outs shy of a perfect game against the San Diego Padres. While Scherzer’s milestone is an incredible personal achievement, it got us...
MLB
NBC Los Angeles

Dodgers' Justin Turner Nominated for Roberto Clemente Award

"Mr. JT, now what you got for me?" How about being named the Dodgers nominee for a prestigious award for your compassion and generosity off the field?. Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was named the Dodgers recipient and nominee for the prestigious Roberto Clemente Award on Tuesday. The...
MLB
NBC Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers Injury Updates: Clayton Kershaw Returns For Stretch Run

The injury bug bites all teams from time-to-time, but the Los Angeles Dodgers seem to always be the main course. The reigning World Series champions had a total of 10 players on the injured list during the shortened 60-game season in 2020. In total, those 10 players spent a combined 248 days on the injured list.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
FanSided

3 Players whose Philadelphia Phillies careers are doomed

It’s hard to believe the Philadelphia Phillies are only a little more than two weeks away from the end of their regular season, but 2021 has flown by. While the Phillies haven’t officially ruined their postseason chances yet, there are several underperforming players whose Phillies’ time is short. As I was writing this, the Phillies announced that Vince Velasquez, who had been designated for assignment earlier this week, had been released.
MLB
chatsports.com

Meet the St. Louis Cardinals’ newest wild card threat

Paul Goldschmidt #46 of the St. Louis Cardinals at bat against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on July 06, 2021 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) The Padres and Reds have been viewed as the St. Louis Cardinals’ biggest wild card threats, but don’t overlook...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy