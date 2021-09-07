Explore Old Town Pensacola for Adventure, History & Great Food
Dust the sand from your feet, don your comfortable walking shoes and take a stroll through Old Town Pensacola for a new adventure when visiting the oldest settlement along Florida’s Gulf Coast, predating St. Augustine by six years and Jamestown by 50. The city has so much charm with its architecture and brick-lined sidewalks. It takes pride in showing off its history, one that began with the settlement of Native Americans before the Spanish landed and claimed the land as its own in 1559, then ceded the land to America 200 years ago this year.rutherfordsource.com
