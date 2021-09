Detectives need help identifying and locating the woman who has been stealing packages from the front porches of homes in Murfreesboro. On September 3, the woman took packages from three homes, located on Hanover St., Sawyer Dr., and Golden Sun Ct. She will pretend to deliver a package, pretend to scan the item with her phone, and then leave an empty box.

MURFREESBORO, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO