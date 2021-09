Four COVID-19 cases have been confirmed on Santa Barbara City College’s campus. The first two cases were reported on Tuesday, Aug. 31 in an email sent by Acting Executive Director of Public Affairs and Communications Victor Bryant. The two students were last on campus on Thursday, Aug. 26, and were present between the hours of 8 a.m. and 12:35 p.m. on the second floor of the Interdisciplinary Building.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO