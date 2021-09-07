CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Historical Marker Dedication, Grand Opening of John Updike’s Childhood Home

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the non-profit John Updike Society bought the house at 117 Philadelphia Ave. in August 2012 with the intention of turning it into a museum, they knew what they were getting into. Society president James Plath lived in a 1906 house that he rehabbed and cautioned fellow board members that it takes longer than you think. He was right. Nine years later, the house-museum will finally host its grand opening on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. And the people of Shillington—Updike’s favorite place in the world—are invited.

