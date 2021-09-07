CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

‘The Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams found dead in NYC apartment

river1037.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Michael K. Williams, known for his role as Omar Little in the HBO series “The Wire,” was found dead in his New York City apartment on Monday afternoon. He was 54. Williams was found dead at about 2 p.m. EDT, according to the New York City Police Department. Authorities found Williams in his apartment, located in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. Williams’ longtime representative, Marianna Shafran, confirmed the news in a statement: “It is with deep sorrow that the family announces the passing of Emmy-nominated actor Michael Kenneth Williams. They ask for your privacy while grieving this unsurmountable loss.”

www.river1037.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
CNN

Former US gymnast calls for 'follow-through' after Larry Nassar hearing

(CNN) — Former US rhythmic gymnast Jessica Howard said Wednesday that she "would really like to see some follow-through" after top US gymnasts gave harrowing testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee about how Federal Bureau of Investigation agents mishandled the Larry Nassar investigation. The testimony from Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney,...
POLITICS
NBC News

Tropical Depression Nicholas stalls over storm-battered Louisiana

Tropical Depression Nicholas lingered Wednesday over a storm-battered Louisiana, threatening to drop heavy rains on a still-recovering state. Nicholas made landfall as a hurricane early Tuesday on the Texas coast, dumping dangerous amounts of rain even though it was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm and later a depression. Galveston,...
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael K Williams
Person
Kenneth Williams
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy