Caesars Latest to Ink Genius Sports Partnership for NFL Data

By Eben Novy-Williams
Sportico
Sportico
 8 days ago
Genius Sports and Caesars have agreed to a multi-year data and advertising partnership that includes access to official NFL gambling products.

Caesars is the second official NFL sportsbook to finalize its partnership with Genius Sports—a commitment that was part of its commercial relationship with the league. DraftKings signed its Genius deal earlier this month , and others are expected to come in the next few weeks.

These deals are critical for Genius Sports (NYSE: GENI ), which paid a hefty price to become the NFL’s exclusive sports betting data provider—including cash and hundreds of millions worth of Genius stock. The company is hoping that being the gatekeeper to official data from the country’s most popular sports league will also help it expand other parts of its business.

“We are thrilled that Caesars Entertainment has recognized our investment in official sports data as it fuels the next generation of fan experiences,” Genius CEO Mark Locke said in a statement. “Acquiring and retaining fans now requires a broader suite of innovative and interactive engagement tools than ever before.”

Beyond official NFL data, the partnership grants Caesars access to all of Genius’ official data products, including feeds from NASCAR, English Premier League soccer and LigaMX. Caesars will also receive marketing services , a growing priority for Genius.

In April the NFL announced a trio of sports betting partners—Caesars, DraftKings and FanDuel—and has since added a second tier with Fox Bet, BetMGM, WynnBet and PointsBet. All of those companies have committed to buying official NFL data through Genius. The London-based data firm will also likely ink partnerships with sportsbooks that want official NFL data without also paying for a commercial deal with the league.

Caesars Entertainment (Nasdaq: CZR ) is one of the world’s largest casino-entertainment companies. Earlier this year it purchased William Hill for roughly $4 billion , an acquisition that expanded its reach in sports betting.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Times Reporter

Tipico Sportsbook partners with Caesars Entertainment

Tipico Sportsbook announced Monday a 10-year partnership with Caesars Entertainment. The deal includes a 10-year renewal term and provides Tipico with immediate access to launch an online sportsbook in Indiana and Iowa, pending licensing and approvals. Tipico would then have a path to expand into additional states in the future.
GAMBLING
azbigmedia.com

Sports betting arrives in Arizona with Caesars Sportsbook

Above: Caesars Sportsbook Co-Presidents Eric Hession and Chris Holdren, Caesars Sportsbook Chief Trends Officer Trey Wingo, Governor of Arizona Doug Ducey, CEO and President of Arizona Diamondbacks Derrick Hall, World Series Champion Luis Gonzalez, and JB Smoove celebrate the launch of sports betting in Arizona at Caesars Sportsbook at Chase Field, Home of the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Lifestyle | yesterday | AZ Business Magazine.
ARIZONA STATE
gamingintelligence.com

Genius Sports secures Arizona license approval

New York-listed Genius Sports has been granted a temporary sports betting license by the Arizona Department of Gaming to power licensed sportsbooks in the Grand Canyon state. Following its certification in Wyoming last week, the new Temporary Event Wagering Supplier license in Arizona allows Genius to provide official data, streaming and marketing solutions to licensed operators in the market, which marks the supplier’s 16th state approval in the United States.
ARIZONA STATE
lineups.com

Baltimore Ravens Reach Partnership with Caesars Entertainment

For more information on expected launch details and promotions, check out our Caesars Maryland sports betting page. On Wednesday, the Baltimore Ravens and Caesars Entertainment announced a five-year, multi-faceted agreement to make Caesars Sportsbook a premier sports betting partner of the NFL team. Additionally, the Ravens announced plans to expand upon its existing partnership with Horseshoe Baltimore, a Caesars casino. Maryland is currently in the process of regulation and plans to launch its sports betting market sometime later this year. At that time, Caesars would have a strong advantage with an existing partnership with the Baltimore Ravens.
GAMBLING
martechseries.com

Genius Sports Agrees to Major Partnership With Penn Interactive to Power its Barstool Sportsbook With Official Data and Fan Engagement Solutions

Genius Sports to power Barstool Sportsbook with full suite of U.S. sports content, including exclusive EPL, NASCAR, and NFL sports data feeds and dynamic content solutions. Genius Sports Limited , the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media, has entered into a long-term partnership with Penn Interactive (“Penn Interactive” or the “Company”) to provide official data and fan engagement solutions for the Company’s Barstool Sportsbook.
GAMBLING
sportspromedia.com

Genius Sports doubles Q2 revenue but losses climb

Genius’ revenue for the quarter stood at US$55.8m as Ebitda improved 126% YoY to US$5.2m. Company says US$414.5m of total loss was for stock-based compensation. Q2 highlights included acquisitions of Second Spectrum and FanHub. Sports data and technology firm Genius Sports has reported revenue of US$55.8 million for the second...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Fox5 KVVU

Caesars Sportsbook launches $25 Million NFL Parlay Card

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Sportsbook is rolling out a new way for football fans to bet on games ahead of the 2021 season. The Caesars Sportsbook $25 Million Parlay Card was announced Thursday. The card is just $10 to play and requires a perfect 25-for-25 parlay to win the jackpot. It's the largest payout in U.S. sports betting history.
LAS VEGAS, NV
pymnts

Genius Sports to Power Penn Interactive's Sports Betting Platform

Digital sports content provider Genius Sports Limited announced on Thursday (Sept. 9) that the company has entered into a long-term arrangement with Philadelphia-based Penn Interactive to provide official sports data and fan engagement solutions for the company’s Barstool Sportsbook. Penn Interactive operates online Barstool Sportsbooks across nine states, including Pennsylvania,...
NFL
gamingintelligence.com

WynnBET and SI Sportsbook agree Genius Sports data deals

WynnBET and 888-powered SI Sportsbook have become the latest US operators to sign up for Genius Sports’ full range of official sportsbook data and content. Ahead of the start of the new NFL season which kicks off Thursday, WynnBet and SI Sportsbook have joined DraftKings and Caesars in extending their existing deals with Genius Sports.
NFL
legalsportsreport.com

Baltimore Ravens Add Caesars As Third Maryland Sports Betting Partner

With Maryland sports betting still preparing to launch, the Baltimore Ravens added a third sportsbook partner. On the eve of NFL kickoff, Caesars Sportsbook and the Ravens announced a new five-year partnership. Caesars’ Horseshoe Baltimore was already the team’s official casino partner. The deal is the Ravens’ third sports betting...
MARYLAND STATE
pressboxonline.com

Caesars Sportsbook, Horseshoe Baltimore And Baltimore Ravens Announce Premier Sports Betting Partnership

BALTIMORE (Sept. 8, 2021) – The Baltimore Ravens and Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR), announced a multi-faceted partnership with Caesars Sportsbook, becoming a premier sports betting partner of the team, while expanding upon Horseshoe Baltimore’s status as the NFL team’s only official casino partner. The five-year agreement provides the newly-launched, best-in-class sportsbook offering — Caesars Sportsbook — naming rights throughout the club level of M&T Bank Stadium, additional exposure via signature animated displays across all of the stadium’s LED boards, and much more.
BALTIMORE, MD
cdcgamingreports.com

Genius Sports continues sportsbook spree; adds another partner in WynnBET

Hours after securing a strategic relationship with Caesars Sportsbook, Genius Sports added another prominent…sportsbook operator on Tuesday evening when it announced a sports betting data partnership with WynnBET. Under the multi-year deal, Wynn will receive access to the NFL’s official sportsbook data feed, along with a wide range of content...
GAMBLING
Sportico

