Milan want to avoid repeat of uncomfortable situations – renewal of key duo eyed
AC Milan do not want to repeat the Gianluigi Donnarumma and Hakan Calhanoglu sagas with two other pillars of the team, a report claims. This morning’s edition of Tuttosport (via MilanNews) writes how Milan also risk losing Franck Kessie on a free transfer as renewal negotiations seem increasingly complicated, so the management now realise that being proactive is key and that is why they intend to take a look at the extensions of two players who have a contract until 2024, namely Theo Hernandez and Ismael Bennacer.www.yardbarker.com
