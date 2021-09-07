CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UEFA

Milan want to avoid repeat of uncomfortable situations – renewal of key duo eyed

By Oliver Fisher
Yardbarker
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAC Milan do not want to repeat the Gianluigi Donnarumma and Hakan Calhanoglu sagas with two other pillars of the team, a report claims. This morning’s edition of Tuttosport (via MilanNews) writes how Milan also risk losing Franck Kessie on a free transfer as renewal negotiations seem increasingly complicated, so the management now realise that being proactive is key and that is why they intend to take a look at the extensions of two players who have a contract until 2024, namely Theo Hernandez and Ismael Bennacer.

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

AC Milan striker Ibrahimovic out of Liverpool clash

AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is out of their Champions League clash with Liverpool. Ibra felt pain in his Achilles tendon during training today. Ibrahimovic just returned from four months out with a knee injury on Sunday. And he celebrated his comeback by scoring in Milan's 2-0 victory against Lazio.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Liverpool v AC Milan: Ticket details

Liverpool FC has released the following information regarding ticket sales for the upcoming Champions League tie with AC Milan at Anfield. The Group B match will kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday September 15. TICKET PRICES. Adults: £37- £59. Over 65s: £28-£44. Young adults: £18.50-£29.50. Juniors: £9. Local general...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Milan star wanted by foreign clubs – Will Juventus enter the race?

Although the departures of Gianluigi Donnarumma and Hakan Calhanoglu are still fresh in the supporters’ minds, Milan are facing the danger of losing yet another star player for free. The Italian goalkeeper and the Turkish playmaker left the club after seeing their contracts expire, the first joined Paris Saint Germain...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Person
Theo Hernandez
SB Nation

Rumour Mongering: AC Milan Want Thiago for Kessié Swap

Over the summer, with Gini Wijnaldum departing for France and Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool were linked with a number of potential midfield signings. One of those linked names—albeit one who didn’t get a great deal of traction—was AC Milan’s Franck Kessié. The 24-year-old Ivorian is one of Milan’s top players and,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

PSG’s call to achieving a dream – Milan to speed up talks over Theo Hernandez’s renewal

There was a proud moment for Theo Hernandez last night as he made his debut for France, and AC Milan are reportedly looking to tie down his future long term. Calciomercato.com writes how Theo Hernandez fulfilled his lifelong dream of making his debut for France last night as he played the wing-back role against Finland, and Milan are aware just how much the 23-year-old is developing and continues to grow.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

The Three AC Milan Players Lazio Need to Keep an Eye On

Ahead of AC Milan vs Lazio, Miguel Agyei identified three players that the Biancocelesti should keep an eye on. Both teams are off to a good start in Serie A, as they are undefeated with two wins apiece. Stefano Pioli’s Milan defeated Sampdoria (1-0) and Cagliari (4-1), while Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio defeated Empoli (4-1) and Spezia (6-1).
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ac Milan#Real Madrid#Tuttosport#Milannews#Frenchman#European#Bennacer
Reuters

Milan's Giroud recovers from COVID-19 in time for key games

MILAN, Sept 10 (Reuters) - AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud has recovered from COVID-19, the Serie A club said on Friday, and the Frenchman could now be in line to feature against Liverpool in the Champions League. The 34-year-old tested positive for the virus on Sept. 2, soon after scoring...
UEFA
SB Nation

Chelsea monitoring Franck Kessié contract situation at AC Milan — report

Chelsea have signed Saúl Níguez on loan from Atlético Madrid to address our midfield depth for this season, but a more long-term solution will be needed next summer. Of course, we could sign Saúl himself for another £30m or so by taking up his buy-option, but we are seemingly keeping our options open, as the recent links to Declan Rice, Aurélien Tchouaméni and Jude Bellingham would attest — not to mention keeping our own highly promising loanees like Billy Gilmour or Conor Gallagher in mind.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Milan player ratings from win over Lazio – duo stand out amid plenty of praise

A number of AC Milan players drew praise from La Gazzetta dello Sport for their performance during the win over Lazio last night. The paper have printed their player ratings this morning (via MilanLive) under the headline: “Tonali cancels Luis Alberto, selfless Rebic.” The former Brescia midfielder got a score of 8 out of 10 for his performance, as he ‘dragged Luis Alberto to the brink of a nervous breakdown and this was the Gattusian part of his game. The pass with which he triggered the 2-0 move speaks to us a little of Pirlo, but let’s not expand, it’s better’.
SOCCER
The US Sun

Chelsea and Tottenham joined by Barcelona in Franck Kessie transfer race with AC Milan ace available for FREE in summer

BARCELONA have reportedly joined Chelsea and Tottenham in the race to sign AC Milan star Franck Kessie. The Ivory Coast midfielder is one of Barca boss Ronald Koeman's potential midfield targets alongside Leicester's Youri Tielemans, according to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo. Kessie, 24, is yet to agree a contract extension...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
A.C. Milan
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
goal.com

'Kessie and I are proud of our skin colour' - Milan's Bakayoko to Lazio fans

The duo was involved as the former champions registered their third straight win in Serie A this season. AC Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko has told off the alleged Lazio fans for their racist chants against him and his teammate, Ivorian Franck Kessie in the club's 2-0 win on Sunday. The...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Chelsea transfer news: Romelu Lukaku recommends Inter Milan's defensive duo

After failing to land Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde, Chelsea are now considering alternatives, including two from Inter Milan. According to Sport Mediaset, the returning Romelu Lukaku has suggested that the club take a closer look at a couple of his former teammates – Milan Skriniar and Alessandro Bastoni. They both...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Zlatan Ibrahimovic missing as AC Milan return to Champions League at Anfield

AC Milan rejoin Europe’s elite without the star power of injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic but coach Stefano Pioli believes they will prove they are worthy of their place. The seven-time European Cup winners return to the Champions League for the first time since 2013-14 with a trip to Anfield to play Liverpool.
SOCCER
goal.com

FIFA 22 ratings: Ibrahimovic, Kessie & Milan's best players revealed

With October's release of the game just around the corner, EA Sports and the Ratings Collective have begun revealing player ratings from the top clubs. Seven-time Champions League winners Milan are back at Europe's elite table after a seven-year absence in 2021-22, and Stefano Pioli now has a star-studded squad at his disposal that has the potential to deliver great things in both continental and domestic competition.
FIFA
chatsports.com

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss AC Milan's Champions League return against Liverpool due to tight Achilles tendon... despite making scoring comeback from four-month injury lay-off at the weekend

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will miss AC Milan's first Champions League game in seven-and-a-half years when they face Liverpool on Wednesday due to a tight Achilles tendon. The 39-year-old forward only made his return from a four-month lay-off with a knee injury on Sunday in his first Serie A appearance of the new season.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy