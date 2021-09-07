Milan want to avoid repeat of uncomfortable situations – renewal of key duo eyed

A number of AC Milan players drew praise from La Gazzetta dello Sport for their performance during the win over Lazio last night. The paper have printed their player ratings this morning (via MilanLive) under the headline: “Tonali cancels Luis Alberto, selfless Rebic.” The former Brescia midfielder got a score of 8 out of 10 for his performance, as he ‘dragged Luis Alberto to the brink of a nervous breakdown and this was the Gattusian part of his game. The pass with which he triggered the 2-0 move speaks to us a little of Pirlo, but let’s not expand, it’s better’.

SOCCER ・ 2 DAYS AGO