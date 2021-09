The National Weather Service forecast for the San Francisco Bay Area calls for warm temperatures to continue through Thursday. Expect highs Tuesday in the upper 60s along the coast to the 70s and upper 80s around the Bay. Highs will should reach the 90s in the north bay and into the lower 100s in the inland valleys. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Cooler temperatures are expected beginning Friday.