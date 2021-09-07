CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Federal and state data disagree on Florida's county-level COVID-19 deaths

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Florida Department of Health reported the number of deaths relating to COVID-19 for each county on a weekly basis but stopped providing that after June 2. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports deaths related to COVID-19 on a daily basis for counties nationwide, but that is drawn from state health departments. Florida is among the very few that no longer provide this on a daily basis.

Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

The Delta variant is aggressively spreading throughout the United States as I write this article. Hospitals in Southern states like Mississippi, Alabama, Missouri, Texas and Florida are being overwhelmed. The summer surge in many areas has been fueled by low vaccination rates, lax public health and an extremely infectious variant. Many who have refused vaccination are now dying. Meantime, school is starting again in person across the US. I'm the father of 8 year old and 13 year old boys and my school district has mandated masks for in-person learning. I am also Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, Sidney Kimmel Medical College – Thomas Jefferson University. When the school board discussed the issue, I attended by Zoom and endured multiple misinformed speeches by members of my community. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wbrc.com

Which COVID-19 vaccine is seeing the most breakthrough cases?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Being fully vaccinated does not mean you will be completely protected from COVID-19. The vaccines do offer some protection and a better chance of survival, but Alabama has had a number of hospitalizations and deaths among those considered fully vaccinated. Deputy State Health Officer, Dr. Karen...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
pncguam.com

Proof of vaccination now required; fines for violators; social gatherings back to 100; schools remain open

Governor Lou Leon Guerrero announced on Friday that new restrictions will be implemented specifically for those who continue to be unvaccinated. In a news conference, the governor said that a vaccination mandate will be required among establishments for entrance of patrons 12 years old and above. This goes into effect on Monday, August 23, with enforcement commencing at least two weeks from the effective date which will be on Monday, September 6.
EDUCATION
WKRG

Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Florida

(STACKER) — As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of August 31 had reached639,490 COVID-19-related deaths and 39.1 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected, and though breakthrough infections are continuing to be studied by the CDC and other health organizations, vaccines have reduced the number of hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WESH

Lawsuit for COVID-19 data in Florida moves forward

ORLANDO, Fla. — A lawsuit filed by a Central Florida state representative against the state and its health department is moving forward. The lawsuit is over a public records request for coronavirus information that was denied. The lawsuit will go to the same Leon County judge who issued a decision...
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Post

Florida landlord says tenants must get coronavirus vaccine: ‘You don’t want to get vaccinated? You have to move.’

Jasmine Irby was leaving her two-bedroom apartment in South Florida last month when she noticed a letter from the management company taped to her door. It read: “As of August 15th, all new tenants must show proof of vaccination before moving in. … Existing tenants must show proof of vaccination before leases are renewed.” The policy, the notice stated, also applied to building employees.
FLORIDA STATE
The Week

The U.S. will reportedly approve booster shots for all 3 COVID-19 vaccines at 6 months, not 8

U.S. officials said last week that adults vaccinated with the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines should start getting booster shots eight months after their second dose was administered, starting in mid-September. Now, a person familiar with the plans tells The Wall Street Journal, federal regulators will likely approve boosters for all three approved vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson — starting six months after inoculation.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Florida Times-Union

COVID-19 cases continue Duval County drop; 2,448 weekly deaths across Florida

Duval County has had the fourth-highest number of COVID-19 deaths among Florida counties, surpassing even more populous Orange and Hillsborough counties. Those numbers come from federal reports that give some information at the county level for deaths in Florida, even as the state Department of Health stopped providing such county-based data three months ago.
FLORIDA STATE
NRDC

Federal and State COVID-19 Utility and Rent Protections

This blog is the second in a series of three by Schneider fellow Lizzie Avila on the topic of tenant and utility consumer protections before, during, and after the pandemic. You can find the first blog here and the third blog here. At the start of the pandemic, many consumer,...
Reason.com

'COVID-19 Hospitalizations' Are an Increasingly Misleading Measure of Severe Disease

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers, policy makers, and journalists have viewed hospitalizations as an important indicator of the disease burden, often citing increases in that measure as a justification for government interventions aimed at curtailing virus transmission, such as business restrictions and mask requirements. Hospitalization numbers do have advantages over case tallies, which are highly dependent on who happens to be tested, and fatality reports, which are a lagging indicator, since deaths may be recorded weeks after diagnosis. But because hospitalization rates reflect patients who test positive for COVID-19, they do not tell us how many were admitted for treatment of the disease or how many experienced severe symptoms.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Joe Duncan

Is DeSantis Fiddling With Florida's COVID-19 Numbers? Florida and Orange County's Vaccine Numbers Don't Match

Has Florida Governor Ron DeSantis been misrepresenting the state's COVID numbers?. It's been a long, tough road for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, as he's made his way through this pandemic. Back in early 2020, when the pandemic first hit, DeSantis was comfortably sitting atop a high approval rating here in the state of Florida. As the pandemic proceeded, that approval rating only grew, as he seemed to navigate the pandemic mostly right throughout 2020.
FLORIDA STATE
Kirksville Daily Express & Crier

Health dept. reports 15 new cases, 2 hospitalizations

The Adair County Health Department confirmed 15 new cases of COVID-19 among residents since Friday, Sept. 10. Among the newly confirmed cases are a 64-year-old female hospitalized at Boone Hospital since Sept. 2 and a 57-year-old female admitted to Northeast Regional Medical Center on Sept. 10. Neither of the women require use of a ventilator.
ADAIR COUNTY, MO

