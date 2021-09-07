TLSA: Foralumab Now in CAR T
On September 2nd, Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) (LSE:TILS) announced an exclusive licensing agreement with Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) for the exploration and development of foralumab as a lymphodepletion agent to complement Precision's CAR T therapy portfolio. Since our last update, Tiziana also formally declared the start of its corporate reorganization to a Bermuda-incorporated company that will trade exclusively on the NASDAQ, and published an article detailing results from Tiziana's trial of foralumab in mild to moderate COVID-19 patients in Brazil.markets.businessinsider.com
