TLSA: Foralumab Now in CAR T

September is turning out to be a busy month for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Here’s a look at this week’s schedule for PDUFA dates. Calliditas Therapeutics, based in Stockholm, Sweden, has a target action date of September 15, 2021, for its New Drug Application for Nefecon for the treatment of IgA nephropathy (IgAN). The submission is based on positive results from Part A of the HefIgArd pivotal Phase III trial in 200 adults with IgAN. The study hit its primary endpoint of proteinuria reduction compared to placebo in addition to stabilization of EGFR at nine months. It also included data from the Phase II NEFIGAN trial, which also met the same primary and secondary endpoints as the NefIgArd study. It is being reviewed under Priority Review.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 2 DAYS AGO