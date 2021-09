Millions of families across the US will be receiving their third advance child tax credit payment next week on Sept. 15. You could be getting up to $300 for each kid under 6 years old and $250 for each kid between 6 and 17, depending on your household income. Unless you've chosen to opt out of this year's monthly payment program, the IRS will continue sending installments through December, with the remaining credit coming as part of your tax refund next spring.

