I was stranded in Newfoundland on Sept. 11. Here’s my ‘Come From Away’ story.

As weird as it might sound, a musical about the September 11 attacks is one of my favorite Broadway shows. Come From Away, which was filmed live in May 2021 and which is now streaming on Apple TV+, tells the true story of 38 planes that were unexpectedly diverted to a tiny town in Newfoundland, Canada on the day the Twin Towers were struck in New York City. The kind-hearted Canadians immediately opened their doors to the 7,000 or so strangers, proving that yes, Canadians really are the best. The music is top-notch, the acting is superb, and the story will make you cry tears of both sadness and joy. Come From Away will restore your faith in humanity—and make you want to move to Canada.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO