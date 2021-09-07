Toyota Motor Announces Plan To Reduce Battery Cost Per Vehicle

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) said, through an integrated development of vehicles and batteries, the company targets to reduce the battery cost per vehicle by 50 percent compared to the Toyota bZ4X in the second half of the 2020s. It also aims to achieve a per-vehicle cost of 50 percent or less compared to now. The company anticipates the amount of investment in the development of a battery supply system and research and development to be approximately 1.5 trillion yen by 2030.