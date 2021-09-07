CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toyota Motor Announces Plan To Reduce Battery Cost Per Vehicle

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 8 days ago

(RTTNews) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) said, through an integrated development of vehicles and batteries, the company targets to reduce the battery cost per vehicle by 50 percent compared to the Toyota bZ4X in the second half of the 2020s. It also aims to achieve a per-vehicle cost of 50 percent or less compared to now. The company anticipates the amount of investment in the development of a battery supply system and research and development to be approximately 1.5 trillion yen by 2030.

Business Insider

ElectraMeccanica To Begin Customer Deliveries Of SOLO EV

ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp (NASDAQ:SOLO) is starting customer deliveries of its flagship single-occupant, three-wheeled, all-electric vehicle, the SOLO. The company plans to officially begin delivering keys to customers at a special launch event scheduled for October 4. ElectraMeccanica began production of the SOLO EV with its manufacturing partner and strategic investor,...
ECONOMY
jack1065.com

South Korea’s LGES, Hyundai Motor start work on Indonesian EV battery plant

JAKARTA (Reuters) – South Korea’s LG Energy Solution (LGES) and Hyundai Motor Group have started construction on a $1.1 billion plant to make batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) in Indonesia, amid a push by the Southeast Asian nation to tap its rich nickel reserves. In a video broadcast on Wednesday,...
ECONOMY
thedetroitbureau.com

Is the Electric Vehicle Future Going Up in Flames?

Some Chevrolet Bolt buyers are seeking buybacks, even as General Motors continues to work on manufacturing updates with its battery supplier LG Chem, according to a report by the Detroit Free Press. The furor comes due to the risk of fires, as nearly a dozen Bolts have caught fire while parked due to faulty batteries.
CARS
#Vehicles#Lithium Ion Battery#Co2 Emissions#Toyota Motor Corp#Tm
MotorAuthority

Almost one fifth of Cadillac dealerships bail on brand's electric future

General Motors is betting big on battery-electric vehicles, and its Cadillac brand has been tasked with spearheading their rollout. The automaker has already revealed the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq crossover due in early 2022 and confirmed four additional EVs for the luxury brand, including a flagship sedan dubbed the Celestiq. Cadillac could even become a full-EV brand by 2030 depending how the market evolves.
ECONOMY
Investopedia

Tesla (TSLA) CEO Criticizes Electric Vehicle Bill

A bill establishing electric vehicle (EV) purchase credits that provides incentives for unionized factories has riled car manufacturers. The company most incensed by it is electric vehicle (EV) pioneer Tesla, Inc. (TSLA). In tweets over the weekend, the company's high-profile CEO Elon Musk said the bill, introduced last Friday, was written by lobbyists from Ford Motor Company (F) and the United Autoworkers Federation (UAW) and does not benefit American taxpayers.The bill will be put to vote Tuesday.
ECONOMY
thedrive

Honda, Toyota Criticize Proposed $4,500 Incentive for Union-Built EVs in America

They argue that incentives shouldn't be based on workers' choice to unionize. Late last week, lawmakers in Washington D.C. proposed an expansion of the electric vehicle tax credit which would make some battery-powered cars more attainable for the masses. In addition to removing the existing ceiling that drops a manufacturer's tax credits after it's sold 200,000 EVs, the proposal also aims at promoting the adoption of models built in union-operated facilities by allotting an additional $4,500 incentive.
ECONOMY
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Tuscaloosa News

Electric vehicle battery recycler announces new plant for Tuscaloosa County

A Canada-based battery recycler has announced plans to build a new recycling facility near Mercedes-Benz U.S. International in Tuscaloosa. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. said its fourth North American lithium-ion battery recycling facility, or Spoke, in North America is expected to begin operations by mid-2022 and create more than 30 initial jobs.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
investing.com

China to consolidate overcrowded electric vehicle industry - minister

BEIJING (Reuters) -China has "too many" electric vehicle (EV) makers and the government will encourage consolidation, Industry and Information Technology Minister Xiao Yaqing said on Monday. The minister also said China would improve its charging network and develop EV sales in rural markets. The government's promotion of greener vehicles to...
ECONOMY
atlantanews.net

The Automotive Solenoid Market To Drift Towards Exponentiation

Conservation and resourceful use of electricity, without affecting fuel efficiency, makes the use of solenoids inevitable in the ever-growing automotive industry. Advancements in e-mobility and automobile architecture are expected to offer opportunities for the development of innovative and intelligent solutions. Most of these solutions necessitate the utilization of automotive solenoids,...
MARKETS
Business Insider

Toyota, Honda Oppose U.S. House Electric Vehicle Tax Plan, Say It Is 'Unfair'

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) and Honda Motor Co (OTC:HNDAF) have vehemently opposed the proposal to give union-made electric vehicles in the U.S. an additional $4,500 tax incentive. What Happened: The bill, proposed by the Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives, is set to be voted on Tuesday by the...
ECONOMY
SlashGear

Toyota chops 300,000 vehicles off production targets

Automakers worldwide are feeling the pinch in production in the wake of the pandemic and resulting in chip shortages. A new report claims that Toyota has cut its annual production target by 300,000 vehicles, blaming slowed output at parts factories due to COVID-19. Toyota has specifically said that slowed output at its parts factories in Vietnam and Malaysia are compounding problems already experienced with the chip shortage.
BUSINESS
motor1.com

Toyota outlines its strategy on batteries and electrification

Toyota's Chief Technology Officer Masahiko Maeda has revealed the company's battery development and supply strategy "toward carbon neutrality." The plan is to significantly increase sales of electrified vehicles, reaching about 8 million units per year by 2030 (including roughly 2 million all-electric or hydrogen fuel cell vehicles). That's on top of the 18.1 million hybrids sold since the first-generation Prius in 1997.
ECONOMY
KTBS

Elio Motors announces electric vehicle production in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Elio Motors apparently has emerged from several years of silence about status of its three-wheeled vehicle by announcing Thursday it intends to build an electric version at its Shreveport production site. The announcement is based on the change in consumer demand and finance markets’ new appetite for...
SHREVEPORT, LA
autodealertodaymagazine.com

Toyota Eyes Leadership in EV Battery Technology Over Next Decade with Announced Investments

GLOBAL DATA – Following the news that Japanese automaker Toyota plans to spend U$13.5bn to develop electric vehicle (EV) battery technology and supply system by 2030; Bakar Sadik Agwan, Senior Automotive Consulting Analyst at GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, offers his view:. “Toyota, the world largest automaker by...
BUSINESS
marketresearchtelecast.com

Toyota to spend $ 13.5 billion developing electric car batteries by 2030

TOKYO, Sept 7 (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp said on Tuesday it expects to spend more than $ 13.5 billion through 2030 to develop batteries and its component supply system, in a bid to take leadership in a key technology for the sector. automotive for the next decade. The world’s...
CARS
Benzinga

Toyota Announces $13B EV Investment

Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE: TM) plans to spend 1.5 trillion yen ($13.5 billion) by 2030 to develop batteries and its battery supply system to tap the billion-dollar market. Toyota aims to deliver its first all-electric line-up in 2022, Reuters reports. The automaker plans to cut the cost of its batteries...
ECONOMY

