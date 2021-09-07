CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gibsonville, NC

A Gibsonville man responded on 9/11. Then he spent years fighting terrorism.

Times-News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Young probably would have been inside the World Trade Center on 9/11 if he didn't have a training session that day. Young worked as an officer with the New York City Police Department. In 2001, he served as an investigator with the organized crimes division, and he spent time in three of the police department's offices in downtown New York, one of which was inside the World Trade Center.

