WCSO Deputy Brandon Mills Honored with Award

Spring Hill, TN– On Sunday, September 5th at 10:53 PM officers responded to a report of suspicious activity at a house on Helfrich Court. Officers saw Anthony Rendina inside the home. Officers learned that Rendina had active felony arrest warrants. Rendina has been evading law enforcement attempts at serving those arrest warrants. Rendina refused officers’ requests to exit the house. Rendina also stated that he had a firearm and threatened to harm himself. A negotiator and the Special Response Team (SRT) were called to the house. Negotiators attempted, for a couple of hours, to get Rendina to peacefully surrender but were not successful. SRT officers used a chemical agent inside of the house and Rendina was taken into custody without any further incident.

SPRING HILL, TN ・ 8 DAYS AGO