Williamson County, TN

WCSO Deputy Brandon Mills Honored with Award

By Press Release
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 8 days ago
A Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Deputy and his favorite charity were honored with an award from Toyota of Cool Springs. Detective Brandon Mills was named Deputy of the Month for July and Davis House Child Advocacy Center will receive a donation in his honor. Detective Mills was given this award...

