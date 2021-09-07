CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashburnham, MA

Ashburnham Municipal Light Plant gets grant for car charging outlet

thegardnernews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHBURNHAM — Residents will soon have additional spots to charge their electric vehicles. The Ashburnham Municipal Light Plant (AMLP) was recently awarded a $28,158 grant from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s Electric Vehicle Incentive Program-Public Access Charging Program to install a new public electric vehicle charging station with four ports at Town Hall, according to officials. This will bring the total number of charging ports in the town to six, since Stevens Memorial Library already has two-port station.

www.thegardnernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashburnham, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
CNN

Former US gymnast calls for 'follow-through' after Larry Nassar hearing

(CNN) — Former US rhythmic gymnast Jessica Howard said Wednesday that she "would really like to see some follow-through" after top US gymnasts gave harrowing testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee about how Federal Bureau of Investigation agents mishandled the Larry Nassar investigation. The testimony from Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney,...
POLITICS
NBC News

Tropical Depression Nicholas stalls over storm-battered Louisiana

Tropical Depression Nicholas lingered Wednesday over a storm-battered Louisiana, threatening to drop heavy rains on a still-recovering state. Nicholas made landfall as a hurricane early Tuesday on the Texas coast, dumping dangerous amounts of rain even though it was quickly downgraded to a tropical storm and later a depression. Galveston,...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Infrastructure#Amlp#Stevens Memorial Library#Ev
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy