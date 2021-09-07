Ashburnham Municipal Light Plant gets grant for car charging outlet

ASHBURNHAM — Residents will soon have additional spots to charge their electric vehicles. The Ashburnham Municipal Light Plant (AMLP) was recently awarded a $28,158 grant from the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection’s Electric Vehicle Incentive Program-Public Access Charging Program to install a new public electric vehicle charging station with four ports at Town Hall, according to officials. This will bring the total number of charging ports in the town to six, since Stevens Memorial Library already has two-port station.