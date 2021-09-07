Brentwood Home Decor Store Maxi B. Announces Closure

The home decor store, located at 150 Pewitt Drive in Brentwood, announces its closure. In a social media post, they stated,“Anyone who knows me knows that I am unwaveringly resilient, so this announcement pains me more than one brief post can convey. (I have the word “resilience” tattooed on my arm, for crying out loud). It is with a heavy heart that I have to announce that Maxi B. Home will be closing permanently sometime before the end of October. Circumstances beyond my control have forced me to face the reality that we cannot keep our door open.”