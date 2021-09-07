VEON Ventures Boosts Investment In ShopUp

Supply management software company LevaData announced that it had closed a $47 million Series C funding round, according to a press release on Monday (Sept. 13). The funding, led by Banneker Partners with help from existing investor Tola Capital, comes after the company enjoyed substantial global revenue growth during the first half of the year. The San Jose-based company said that it would use the funding and its partnership with Banneker to improve its platform capabilities, expand into key global markets and create hundreds of new jobs, per the release.

SOFTWARE ・ 1 DAY AGO