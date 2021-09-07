Nassim: True colors: Autism, understanding relationships, and the LGBTQ+ community

I was out having dinner last weekend when I just happened to overhear the conversation going on at the table next to me. Two young men were sitting having drinks and chatting. One was talking about what his experience was like when he came out as bisexual to his “very conservative Catholic parents.” The other then responded with what his experience had been like. On Aug. 28, Bloomington had its annual Pridefest, which recognized acceptance and progress in legal rights for the local LGBTQ+ community.