Demarcus Cousins, LA Clippers (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) If Mason Plumlee doesn’t work out, what free agent centers are still available for the Hornets?. One of the biggest needs for the Charlotte Hornets to address this offseason was the center position. The lack of a reliable big man has been a huge hole for the Hornets over the past five years, and as a team looking to take a leap in the Eastern Conference, Cody Zeller wasn’t the answer at the position.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO