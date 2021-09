After launching back into action after a lengthy hiatus in July, Swedish House Mafia are teasing more new music. This time, it features a high-profile friend: The Weeknd. Sunday night (Sept. 12), the trio put an exclamation point on their VMAs performance by teasing a collaboration with the pop superstar. The group first performed their pair of comeback singles, "It Gets Better" and "Lifetime" (for which Ty Dolla $ign came out to deliver his verse) on a stark, dark stage setup that featured imagery from the videos for both songs.

