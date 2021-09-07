A good start to Tuesday with mostly clear skies, showers and storms move in this evening

The last two days across the valley were very pleasant. A tad bit muggy but we did not have rain move in and we had lots of sun. That is a different story today. A front passed Saturday sparking showers over our area, that is the same case today as another front approaches our area. Most of the day looks good but during the evening Tuesday and into very early Wednesday morning is when we will see these showers move in. A few storms could be strong to severe but the biggest threat remains strong/gusty winds. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Winds will be between 10-25mph with gusts stronger than that. Tuesday temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures overnight Tuesday will be in the upper 50s/lower 60s.