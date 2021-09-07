CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

A good start to Tuesday with mostly clear skies, showers and storms move in this evening

By Savanna Brito
MyWabashValley.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last two days across the valley were very pleasant. A tad bit muggy but we did not have rain move in and we had lots of sun. That is a different story today. A front passed Saturday sparking showers over our area, that is the same case today as another front approaches our area. Most of the day looks good but during the evening Tuesday and into very early Wednesday morning is when we will see these showers move in. A few storms could be strong to severe but the biggest threat remains strong/gusty winds. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday. Winds will be between 10-25mph with gusts stronger than that. Tuesday temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Temperatures overnight Tuesday will be in the upper 50s/lower 60s.

www.mywabashvalley.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs3duluth.com

Pleasant today, showers and t-storms move in for Thursday

A nice day expected today as the brief high pressure remains in place. We'll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 70s. Winds will start out of the west and shift out of the south in the afternoon at 5-15 mph. Clouds will increase this afternoon and evening ahead of our next low pressure system set to bring in showers and thunderstorms.
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Showers and storms likely Wednesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning. Temperatures in the upper 60’s and humid. A few storms could reach severe status mid to late morning. Into the afternoon the rain and storm threat drops off to an isolated chance. High today in the low-to-mid 70’s. CLEARING AND COOLER TONIGHT. Slight chance...
ENVIRONMENT
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Enjoy clear skies and a mild evening

Enjoy clear skies and a mild evening while a steady east breeze coasts across our area holding temperatures in the lower seventies through the mid-evening hours. Overnight temperatures will slip into the middle 60s while bright sunshine greets you Thursday morning. Sunny skies will couple with a steady south wind to drive area temperatures back into the middle 80s during the afternoon hours while some areas southwest of the metro make a run at 90 degrees. You will know summer has some punch left in it over the next few days as sunshine and unseasonably warm air settles in through the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
localdvm.com

Evening storms, cold front help to clear out the recent haze

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warm and humid with scattered PM showers and storms. A few storms could turn severe with heavy rainfall and gusty winds possible. Winds: SW 8-12 mph, High: 88 (84-91) Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms continuing. Winds: Light N, Low: 68 (65-70) Thursday: Mostly...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clear Skies
13 WHAM

Showers moving out, warmth moving in

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A cold front will continue to move well east of Rochester later this evening and tonight. As a result, our local weather will begin to clear out slowly this evening. As for the showers, they're done now and will continue to drift east through New England...
ROCHESTER, NY
MyWabashValley.com

Warm and Sunny

Cooler and clear Wednesday night with a low of 56. Warmer and mostly sunny Thursday with a high of 84. Graber Post Buildings Weather Cam. What We’re Tracking on the Weather Headlines. Right Now in Terre Haute. Precipitation at the studios. Precipitation around the Wabash Valley. Winds will be light...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy