Kwon Eun Bi Talks About Being The First IZ*ONE Member To Make Solo Debut, Close Celebrity Friends, And More

K-netizens are calling the upcoming period the Era of Yoona. I don’t disagree because it’s rare to see a star with so many big projects on her plate. Yoona is currently filming the upcoming tvN drama Big Mouth (also referred to as Big Mouse) with Lee Jong Seok, she also has the ensemble movie Happy New Year that sounds like the K-version of Love, Actually mixed with Hotel Del Luna minus the fantasy elements, and also the releasing this week the 1980’s heartwarming period movie Miracle: Letters to the President with Park Jung Min and Lee Sung Min. On top of all that she just got cast yesterday in a rom-com movie slated for 2022 called 2 O’clock Date with Kim Sun Ho. To say she’s having a best year in life as an actress is an understatement but honestly she picked so well in the box office hit movie Exit and delivered a really solid action and comedic performance I’m so pleased with how far she’s improved and succeeded since her rather shaky acting debut back in 2007.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO