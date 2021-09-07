Kwon Eun Bi Talks About Being The First IZ*ONE Member To Make Solo Debut, Close Celebrity Friends, And More
Kwon Eun Bi talked about her successful solo debut in a recent interview with Xportsnews!. On August 24, the former IZ*ONE member released her first solo mini album “OPEN” along with the music video for the title track “Door.” Since Kwon Eun Bi is the first IZ*ONE member to release new music in Korea since the group’s disbandment, Kwon Eun Bi shared, “It was always fun and enjoyable when working with the members, so it’s boring working alone. It was really nice eating with the members together, so it feels boring and empty to be alone.” The artist talked about showcasing her diverse colors in order to make up for the missing synergy effect that was created when she performed with the members.www.soompi.com
Comments / 0