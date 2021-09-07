CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norwalk, CT

Norwalk city officials provide helpful information for residents affected by Ida flooding

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pB6c6_0boZbhgj00

Many people in Connecticut are still dealing with the aftermath of Ida this morning, so the city of Norwalk is providing helpful information on what to do now for residents that experienced extensive flooding.

Officials say the city received 7.5 inches of rain from Tropical Storm Ida.

They say residents should report flooding to an insurance agent and document all damage, including pictures and video of the floodwater lying in and around their homes.

For damaged appliances, take a picture of the make, model and serial number for adjustors.

It is also important to keep samples of damaged items, such as carpets, flooded curtains and more, to show the adjustor.

Once an estimate is received from an adjustor, it is important to review it and make sure it is accurate.

For those without flood insurance, they may be able to apply for a grant through FEMA.

Unfortunately, there are several requirements.

To start, the president would need to approve a disaster declaration for the state.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norwalk, CT
Government
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Insurance#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

News 12

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy