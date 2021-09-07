CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tampa, FL

Derek Jeter was an all-time great no matter what modern analytics say

By John Romano
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IfNHM_0boZbUAA00
His walkoff homer in the 10th inning of Game 4 of the 2001 World Series was just one of many memorable moments for Derek Jeter in the postseason. The Yankee shortstop is being inducted in the Hall of Fame on Wednesday. [ BILL KOSTROUN | Associated Press (2001) ]

There will never be another Derek Jeter, and I suppose that is both flattering and damning.

No doubt about it, Jeter is an icon. An all-time great from an era that is not too distant in our memories but already disappearing quickly.

He won championships, he came up with clutch hits, he represented baseball with a rare mix of panache and humility. He is among the most beloved athletes in New York history and deserves every bit of acclaim that has come his way.

Well, most of it, at least.

You see Jeter, who is being inducted into the Hall of Fame on Wednesday, arrived in the major leagues in 1995. This was a few years before Moneyball was written, and a decade before Ivy Leaguers and financial wizards began taking over the game’s front offices.

And that timing is a critical part of his legacy. Jeter was judged by standards that have evolved, grown more analytical and, in this case, more critical.

In that sense, Jeter is among the last of his kind.

A player whose reputation was created, but not necessarily confined, to his numbers. Jeter never won a Most Valuable Player Award, never led the league in a Triple Crown category. He hit homers, but not too many. He stole bases, but not too many. He did most everything well, but never dominated the league. Yet he was among the most celebrated ballplayers of his generation.

Now, this was partly because he played in New York, and partly because he fit the role so well. An offseason resident of Tampa during his playing career, Jeter was the picture of stoicism and dignity. He was forever clutch in the playoffs and helped revive the Yankees brand after 20 years of uncharacteristic disappointment.

Yankees fans couldn’t help but love him. And occasionally overlook his faults.

We know now, through the lens of advanced metrics, that Jeter was a below-average shortstop through much of the second half of his career. This may not have been obvious to the naked eye because Jeter did not make blatant errors in the field, but his range had become so limited in his later years that he was costing the Yankees outs on balls that the average shortstop would have fielded.

That probably wouldn’t happen in today’s game. Certainly not as long as it went on in New York. A player in a similar circumstance likely would be moved to a less-demanding position, but Jeter’s pride and immense popularity kept the Yankees from ever pulling the trigger on a move.

Asked about it on a Zoom call last week, Jeter acknowledged he had probably slowed down in his late 30s but suggested a lot of the complaints about his defense were overblown.

“I played my first game in New York when I was 20, I played my last when I was 40. You probably slow down a bit toward the end of your career. I think that’s what’s supposed to happen,” Jeter said.

“Analytics sort of came into the game towards the end of my career. So, I think a lot of the defensive whispers started toward the end of my career and, looking back, it’s understandable. I prided myself on being consistent. When a play needed to be made, I felt as if I’d make it. I’d argue that my teammates had confidence in me making the plays, as well. I don’t really pay much attention to it because I don’t think it’s possible to have that much success as a team if you have someone who is so poor defensively.”

Jeter, of course, was not the first superstar to go through this. Willie Mays was a sad sight as a centerfielder with the Mets at age 42. Dozens of other Hall of Famers were moved to first base or designated hitter to hide their defensive inadequacies in their later years.

The difference is Jeter stuck it out at shortstop until the very end. By the time he retired, he had played more games at shortstop than anyone in history other than Omar Vizquel. And he played more games in New York pinstripes than anyone who had come before him.

The backlash was probably inevitable given the zealotry of Yankees fans. Their insistence that Jeter was above criticism made him a more inviting target to critics. And that’s a shame. The shortcomings of his late 30s do not come close to overshadowing the accomplishments of his 20 seasons in New York.

Only four other players in MLB history had more than 12,000 plate appearances with a career batting average of at least .310. The first was Ty Cobb and the last was Stan Musial. That is, until Jeter became the fifth when he retired in 2014.

He wasn’t as infallible as fans recall, but Derek Jeter was pretty darn close.

“The most important thing during my career — if you say what do you want to be remembered as — I wanted be remembered as a Yankee,” Jeter said. “That was it. That was the only team I ever wanted to play for as far back as I could remember. So that’s what I wanted my legacy to be.”

John Romano can be reached at jromano@tampabay.com. Follow @romano_tbtimes.

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Derek Jeter’s Hall Of Fame Induction

On Wednesday afternoon, Derek Jeter will be immortalized in the Hall of Fame after an incredible career with the New York Yankees. Jeter, 47, is currently the CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins – a job he took over in 2017. While he’s currently employed by another team, he will always be a Yankee to the fans.
MLB
The Spun

New York Yankees Announce Significant Roster Move

The New York Yankees have lost eight of their last nine games and will need to battle hard to get a Wildcard spot in the playoffs. In an effort to fix some issues, the Yankees are making a pretty significant roster move. According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the Yankees...
MLB
thefocus.news

Who is Derek Jeter's wife? Player enters Hall Of Fame

New York Yankees star Derek Jeter will finally be inducted into the Baseball Hall Of Fame after being elected in 2020. It’s likely his wife, Hannah, will be at the ceremony, so here’s everything we know about the Yankee wife. Covid has delayed everything around the globe: film and TV,...
BASEBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
NJ.com

How Yankees reacted to Gary Sanchez’s tone-setting, epic foolishness

NEW YORK — The Mets television broadcasters were hammering Gary Sanchez on air Friday night, and the Yankees catcher definitely deserved every bit of the first inning verbal abuse. His decision to just stand there at the plate after catching left fielder Joey Gallo’s perfect throw and let baserunner Jonathan...
MLB
FanSided

New York Yankees: The trash talk between Derek Jeter and Yogi Berra

When you play for the New York Yankees, the bar is simply set a little bit higher. After all, when your franchise has captured 27 World Championships, finishing second is not looked upon well. That expectation of winning is passed down throughout the Yankees organization as well. As Derek Jeter...
MLB
NJ.com

What Yankees great Derek Jeter did to avoid crying in Hall of Fame speech

Bernie Williams tells a story that Derek Jeter was like a sponge trying to learn from veteran teammates during their early days with the Yankees. All these years later, after 20 glorious seasons, five World Series championships, seven American League pennants, 3,465 hits, Hall of Fame election almost unanimously and a year of waiting for induction due to COVID, Jeter still was watching and learning Wednesday as he waited to make his speech.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Mays
Person
Omar Vizquel
Person
Ty Cobb
Person
Derek Jeter
Person
Stan Musial
FanSided

Manny Ramirez calls out Derek Jeter in long list of MLB ‘injustices’

Former Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Manny Ramirez rattled off a bunch of MLB “injustices.”. Throughout the 2021 MLB season, the competition for the AL MVP award has been between two players — Los Angeles Angels two-way player Shohei Ohtani and Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. It will certainly make for a contentious debate and not everyone will be satisfied with the end result. Former MLB outfielder Manny Ramirez knows it.
MLB
New York Post

Derek Jeter proved he had the grit to be great during year in Greensboro

The Greensboro Hornets were in the early hours of their 1993 season, still feeling out the competition in the South Atlantic League, when their radio voice, Bill Wardle, approached team owner John Horshok with a prediction. Wardle had pitched at the University of North Carolina, so he knew a pretty good prospect when he saw one.
GREENSBORO, NC
InsideThePinstripes

Benches Clear in Subway Series Finale After Stanton, Lindor Exchange Words

Benches cleared in Sunday's finale of the Subway Series as slugger Giancarlo Stanton exchanged words with shortstop Francisco Lindor in the middle of a home run trot. Rounding second base, after demolishing a game-tying two-run shot deep into the left-field bleachers, Stanton shuffled facing Lindor, nearly stopping to talk rather than continuing to jog toward third base.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Yankees#Mets#The Hall Of Fame#Hall Of Famers#The Rays Report
chatsports.com

Yankees: Baseball Hall of Famer quiets Derek Jeter haters with simple message

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - OCTOBER 07: MLB Hall of Famer Rod Carew looks on prior to game three of the American League Division Series between the New York Yankees and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field on October 07, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) If you’re not...
MLB
FanSided

Watch: Yankees Hall of Fame tribute to Derek Jeter will give you chills

The New York Yankees’ video tribute to Derek Jeter ahead of his National Baseball Hall of Fame induction will give you the chills. The Captain is going into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Wednesday afternoon, and the New York Yankees‘ tribute video of Derek Jeter will bring out all the emotions you have inside.
MLB
NJ.com

LOOK: FOCO releases bobblehead commemorating Yankees great Derek Jeter’s iconic career | How to buy a Derek Jeter bobblehead, memorabilia

Last week was “The Dive,” the week before was “The Flip,” and this week it’s everything mashed together. FOCO, a leading manufacturer of sports and entertainment merchandise, is celebrating former New York Yankees captain Derek Jeter’s entire career by giving it the bobblehead treatment. The limited edition bobblehead celebrating Jeter’s...
MLB
MPNnow

'I wanted to make all of you proud': Derek Jeter inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

COOPERSTOWN – Derek Jeter was the main attraction Wednesday afternoon. The estimated 20,000 fans who traveled to the Baseball Hall of Fame’s delayed induction ceremony made sure to loudly voice their appreciation for the former New York Yankees captain as he fittingly closed the event at the Clark Sports Center. The cheers forced a brief delay to Jeter’s speech as he acknowledged them.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
chatsports.com

The one season that exemplifies Derek Jeter's Hall of Fame greatness

As Derek Jeter takes his place in the Baseball Hall of Fame, the New York Yankees captain will be etched into history as an all-time great shortstop and perhaps an even better cipher. Jeter was the most central figure in the Yankees’ run of success in the late 1990s and...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Why don’t the Yankees put players in the best position to succeed?

Leading up to and in the wake of Derek Jeter’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony, fans have been sharing stories and articles about the Yankee Captain. Jeter’s modus operandi was his consistency, and many of the pieces I read mention that shortstop is the only position he ever played in the field. At the plate, his positioning was predictable as well. Out of the 2,747 MLB games he started, Jeter batted first or second in the order for 2,452 of them. In other words, he more or less occupied the same spot in the batting order in 90 percent of the games he played. That he had the same role in the field and at the plate undoubtedly helped Jeter establish the daily routines and habits that enabled him to succeed.
MLB
The Spun

Derek Jeter Reveals What He Wanted His Legacy To Be

In just a few days, Derek Jeter will be immortalized in the Hall of Fame after an incredible career with the New York Yankees. Jeter, 47, is currently the CEO and part owner of the Miami Marlins – a job he took over in 2017. While he’s hoping to rebuild the Marlins into a respectable team, he only ever wanted one thing.
MLB
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy