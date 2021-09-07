Derek Jeter was an all-time great no matter what modern analytics say

His walkoff homer in the 10th inning of Game 4 of the 2001 World Series was just one of many memorable moments for Derek Jeter in the postseason. The Yankee shortstop is being inducted in the Hall of Fame on Wednesday. [ BILL KOSTROUN | Associated Press (2001) ]

There will never be another Derek Jeter, and I suppose that is both flattering and damning.

No doubt about it, Jeter is an icon. An all-time great from an era that is not too distant in our memories but already disappearing quickly.

He won championships, he came up with clutch hits, he represented baseball with a rare mix of panache and humility. He is among the most beloved athletes in New York history and deserves every bit of acclaim that has come his way.

Well, most of it, at least.

You see Jeter, who is being inducted into the Hall of Fame on Wednesday, arrived in the major leagues in 1995. This was a few years before Moneyball was written, and a decade before Ivy Leaguers and financial wizards began taking over the game’s front offices.

And that timing is a critical part of his legacy. Jeter was judged by standards that have evolved, grown more analytical and, in this case, more critical.

In that sense, Jeter is among the last of his kind.

A player whose reputation was created, but not necessarily confined, to his numbers. Jeter never won a Most Valuable Player Award, never led the league in a Triple Crown category. He hit homers, but not too many. He stole bases, but not too many. He did most everything well, but never dominated the league. Yet he was among the most celebrated ballplayers of his generation.

Now, this was partly because he played in New York, and partly because he fit the role so well. An offseason resident of Tampa during his playing career, Jeter was the picture of stoicism and dignity. He was forever clutch in the playoffs and helped revive the Yankees brand after 20 years of uncharacteristic disappointment.

Yankees fans couldn’t help but love him. And occasionally overlook his faults.

We know now, through the lens of advanced metrics, that Jeter was a below-average shortstop through much of the second half of his career. This may not have been obvious to the naked eye because Jeter did not make blatant errors in the field, but his range had become so limited in his later years that he was costing the Yankees outs on balls that the average shortstop would have fielded.

That probably wouldn’t happen in today’s game. Certainly not as long as it went on in New York. A player in a similar circumstance likely would be moved to a less-demanding position, but Jeter’s pride and immense popularity kept the Yankees from ever pulling the trigger on a move.

Asked about it on a Zoom call last week, Jeter acknowledged he had probably slowed down in his late 30s but suggested a lot of the complaints about his defense were overblown.

“I played my first game in New York when I was 20, I played my last when I was 40. You probably slow down a bit toward the end of your career. I think that’s what’s supposed to happen,” Jeter said.

“Analytics sort of came into the game towards the end of my career. So, I think a lot of the defensive whispers started toward the end of my career and, looking back, it’s understandable. I prided myself on being consistent. When a play needed to be made, I felt as if I’d make it. I’d argue that my teammates had confidence in me making the plays, as well. I don’t really pay much attention to it because I don’t think it’s possible to have that much success as a team if you have someone who is so poor defensively.”

Jeter, of course, was not the first superstar to go through this. Willie Mays was a sad sight as a centerfielder with the Mets at age 42. Dozens of other Hall of Famers were moved to first base or designated hitter to hide their defensive inadequacies in their later years.

The difference is Jeter stuck it out at shortstop until the very end. By the time he retired, he had played more games at shortstop than anyone in history other than Omar Vizquel. And he played more games in New York pinstripes than anyone who had come before him.

The backlash was probably inevitable given the zealotry of Yankees fans. Their insistence that Jeter was above criticism made him a more inviting target to critics. And that’s a shame. The shortcomings of his late 30s do not come close to overshadowing the accomplishments of his 20 seasons in New York.

Only four other players in MLB history had more than 12,000 plate appearances with a career batting average of at least .310. The first was Ty Cobb and the last was Stan Musial. That is, until Jeter became the fifth when he retired in 2014.

He wasn’t as infallible as fans recall, but Derek Jeter was pretty darn close.

“The most important thing during my career — if you say what do you want to be remembered as — I wanted be remembered as a Yankee,” Jeter said. “That was it. That was the only team I ever wanted to play for as far back as I could remember. So that’s what I wanted my legacy to be.”

John Romano can be reached at jromano@tampabay.com. Follow @romano_tbtimes.

