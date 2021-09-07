CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Personal Finance

2 Social Security Rules That Could Mess Up Your Retirement

By Maurie Backman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago

Key Points

  • Many seniors rely heavily on Social Security.
  • Not knowing the program's ins and outs could leave you with money troubles in retirement.

Many seniors inevitably wind up relying heavily on Social Security to pay the bills. That extends to those who do their best to save for retirement independently. The reality is that retirement often ends up being more expensive than seniors anticipate, and so they're often forced to depend on Social Security to make ends meet.

The problem, however, is that Social Security is a complex program loaded with many, many rules. And if you're not familiar with how it works, it could throw your retirement off course. Here are two rules in particular that could really mess up your plans if you don't anticipate them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wp5NP_0boZbRVz00
Image source: Getty Images.

1. Filing early generally means locking in a lower benefit for life

The monthly Social Security benefit you're entitled to in retirement is based on the wages you earn during your 35 highest-paid years in the labor force. From there, you can collect that benefit once you reach full retirement age, or FRA.

FRA isn't universal. It's based on the year you were born, as follows:

Year of Birth

Full Retirement Age

1943-1954

66

1955

66 and 2 months

1956

66 and 4 months

1957

66 and 6 months

1958

66 and 8 months

1959

66 and 10 months

1960 or later

67

You're allowed to sign up for benefits much earlier than FRA, though. In fact, you can first file for Social Security once you turn 62. But if you go that route, you must be aware that your monthly benefit will be reduced. And that reduction will generally remain in effect for the rest of your retirement.

Why "generally?" Technically, you can undo your filing once in your lifetime and claim benefits at a later age. But there's a catch.

To take advantage of the do-over option, you must withdraw your application for benefits within a year of submitting it and repay all of the Social Security benefits you received. Many seniors who file early have trouble with that second part, and so they get stuck with a lower benefit for life.

2. Benefits are subject to taxes

There are some states that impose their own taxes on Social Security, while others leave those benefits alone. But even if you don't retire in a state that taxes benefits, you might lose a chunk of that income to taxes nonetheless. That's because Social Security is taxable at the federal level depending on what your income looks like.

Unfortunately, you don't need to earn a lot to have your benefits taxed. If your provisional income (your non-Social Security income plus 50% of your annual benefits) falls between $25,000 and $34,000 and you're single, or between $32,000 to $44,000 and you're married, then up to 50% of your Social Security benefits could be taxed. Beyond $34,000 for singles and $44,000 for couples, up to 85% of your benefits could be taxed.

Know the rules

The more you read up on Social Security, the less these and other less-than-favorable rules are apt to hurt you. If you're aware that filing early will result in a lower monthly benefit for life, you can push yourself to work longer and avoid claiming Social Security before FRA.

And now that you know to expect taxes on benefits, you can take steps to avoid them. That could mean moving to a state that doesn't impose taxes or keeping your retirement savings in a Roth IRA, since withdrawals from that type of account won't count toward provisional income.

Social Security might not be the simplest program to navigate. But the more you learn about it, the better positioned you'll be to make the most of it.

Comments / 1

Related
IBTimes

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Cash Could Come As Experts Call For Monthly Payments

With several federal programs put into place to combat the financial hardships of the COVID-19 pandemic ending or on the verge of ending soon, many are beginning to grow worried about what this could mean for millions of Americans still in dire financial situations and straits. Now, experts are calling for additional monthly assistance as fears over all aid running out continue to spread.
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Savings#Social Security Benefits#Retirement Age#Social Security Rules#Fra#Non Social Security
TheStreet

Early Retirement and the Rule of 55

The ongoing Covid pandemic has upended the workforce. Many individuals are reconsidering their careers. Some workers may be heading towards early retirement, either due to layoff or personal choice. With early retirement comes questions about retirement accounts. Can these accounts be accessed? If so, will there be penalties? One important...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

Don't Claim Social Security if You Can't Answer These 4 Questions

Your age at the time you claim Social Security affects your income. When you claim your benefits may affect when your spouse can collect Social Security. Eager to claim your Social Security? I get it. You paid your Social Security taxes for decades, and now you're ready to collect what's owed to you. Still, filing for Social Security benefits isn't something to do impulsively or without research. Moving too fast can result in income that's lower than you want. It can also take away your flexibility to manage your household's total Social Security income strategically.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
CNBC

This is the age when Americans say they plan to retire

The average age at which Americans say they plan to retire is 62. The younger investors are, the earlier they generally hope to retire. When it comes to meeting those goals, or other circumstance that may crop up, planning is key. Many Americans are eager to retire. Yet one big...
ECONOMY
Syracuse.com

Social Security recipients still on track for biggest cost-of-living hike in years

People who receive Social Security payments, including senior citizens and workers with disabilities, are still on track for a major increase in their benefits in 2022. Beneficiaries could see their payments rise by 6% to 6.1% in January, according to a recent estimate from the Senior Citizens League, an advocacy group for seniors. That would be the biggest cost-of-living hike since 1983, when a 7.4% increase took effect.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

Latest Inflation Data Points to Big Social Security Raise in 2022

Maurie Backman is a personal finance writer who's passionate about educating others. Her goal is to make financial topics interesting (because they often aren't) and she believes that a healthy dose of sarcasm never hurt anyone. In her somewhat limited spare time, she enjoys playing in nature, watching hockey, and curling up with a good book.
BUSINESS
Huron Daily Tribune

Social Security cost-of-living increase could be highest in nearly 40 years

Social Security recipients could see a significant increase next year. It's projected that there will be a cost-of-living increase of 6.2 % in 2022, according to the Senior Citizen's League, which released the information. This would be the largest cost-of-living increase since 1983 when cost-of-living increased for social security recipients by 7.4 %, Mary Johnson, an social security analyst for the Senior Citizens league, pointed out.
ECONOMY
Financial-Planning.com

Bombshell tax draft throws curveball at retirement plans, inheritances, levies on the rich

The fight in Congress over emerging tax increases on the wealthy took a dramatic turn on Monday with a slew of unexpected proposals from lawmakers. A House committee tasked with drafting the tax law needed to pay for the Biden administration’s $3.5 trillion spending plan issued a detailed look at what increases on wealthy individuals and corporations might look like.
CONGRESS & COURTS
crossroadstoday.com

3 Ways to Score a Higher Social Security Paycheck

Whether you count on Social Security as your primary source of retirement income or a backup source, you probably want to get as much money out of the program as possible. And the good news is that with the right strategy, you can achieve that goal. Here are a few tricks you can employ to boost your benefits.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
124K+
Followers
59K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy