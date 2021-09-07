Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas review
There is something inherently funny about a game that's deliberately hard to play. From Octodad to Getting Over It, deliberately tough controls can make even menial tasks both difficult and potentially amusing. The original Surgeon Simulator was the perfect example of this. It was a basic game where you stood stationary performing (often botched) operations, with a wobbly hand and ridiculous physics based results. Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas looks to expand on the original with multiple game modes and actual movement.
