Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas review

EA Originals has been one of the best initiatives in recent years. There was this year’s It Takes Two, but also Fe, and Sea of Solitude are wonderful games. Lost in Random is no different. Granted, there are some issues that started to get on my nerves, but the ingenuity in the combat, and the art style are so good. I previewed it last month, and afterwards I wanted to travel further into the six worlds ruled by the evil Queen. There’s no denying there’s something inherently special about what Zoink! has made here, even if there’re a few hiccups along the way.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO