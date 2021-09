In recent weeks, the spread of coronavirus in Colorado has been trending upwards, with the state’s hospitalizations and positivity rate both inching up. According to public health data from the state, over the last few weeks, COVID-19 cases among children have been rising at a faster rate than cases among adults, a trend that coincides with the return to in-person learning. In the last month, state public health officials have identified outbreaks in 14 schools, as well as a handful of care centers, a summer camp and a bible camp.

