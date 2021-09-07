Uniswap Price Analysis: UNI/USD still holding $26 support; should we expect a rally?

• The S&P 500 bounces off key trendline support once again. • Bitcoin stagnates around $45,000 after being rejected above $50,000. US equities have come under a bit of pressure recently which has played in nicely with the recent trend in the S&P 500, which has been bouncing off a key trendline support for the past year. The pullbacks towards the trendline have been narrowing as the trend has progressed, from almost 9% back in October 2020 to under 2% this past week, playing into a neat ascending channel, which is showing that the range is narrowing slowly.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO