Uniswap Price Analysis: UNI/USD still holding $26 support; should we expect a rally?
Uniswap price analysis showed a daily trading range of $28.08 – $29.33. Uniswap is preparing for a rally in the next 24-hours. Our 24-hour Uniswap price analysis is bullish following a quick market reversal to the $29th price mark. The coin set a higher low on the daily chart and rejected any further downsides at the $28.40 price zone. Therefore, we are expecting Uniswap to breach the $31 resistance level and rally higher into the $35 target.www.cryptopolitan.com
Comments / 0