CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Uniswap Price Analysis: UNI/USD still holding $26 support; should we expect a rally?

By Richard Adrian
cryptopolitan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniswap price analysis showed a daily trading range of $28.08 – $29.33. Uniswap is preparing for a rally in the next 24-hours. Our 24-hour Uniswap price analysis is bullish following a quick market reversal to the $29th price mark. The coin set a higher low on the daily chart and rejected any further downsides at the $28.40 price zone. Therefore, we are expecting Uniswap to breach the $31 resistance level and rally higher into the $35 target.

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
cryptopolitan.com

Chainlink price analysis: LINK price settles at $29 psychological resistance

Sellers target the $23 psychological support level after price recovered from last week’s dip. Price up about 2 percent on intra day trade with trading volume also increasing 22 percent. Resistance being faced at $29 with the next breakout set at $34. Chainlink price analysis suggests that the coin faces...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Price analysis 9/15: BTC, ETH, ADA, BNB, XRP, SOL, DOT, DOGE, UNI, LUNA

Bitcoin (BTC) is leading the recovery in the crypto sector and the cryptocurrency briefly rallied to $48,429 on Sept. 15, before pulling back to test the underlying support levels. While speaking during a live stream at the SALT conference, Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood said that Bitcoin is the default...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Cardano Price Analysis: ADA still bearish below $2.4 zone

ADA/USD is trading bearishly on our Cardano price analysis. Cardano traded within a range of $2.359 – $2.407. ADA/USD is trading bearishly on our Cardano price analysis following a correction from the $2.40 zone into the lower zone at $2.35. The bears have been at play for the better part of the week since Monday’s Alonzo upgrade. The downward correction could be a result of heightening selling pressure caused by buy the ‘rumour, sell the news’feuds.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

EOS price analysis: EOS/USD to spike to $5 in the next 24 hours

Ten-day Moving Averages of the Bollinger bands offer strong resistance to the EOS/USD pair. The previous day’s EOS price analysis chart traded bullishly. Bulls are preparing for a surge. EOS price analysis : General price overview. The previous day’s EOS price analysis chart followed a good trend. However, solid selling...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Action#Usd#Uniswap Price Analysis#Uni Usd#Xrp#Ada#Bitcoin Scams#Cryptopolitan Com
cryptopolitan.com

Klaytn price analysis: KLAY/USD will reach $1.45 resistance in the next 24 hours

The narrow Bollinger Bands on the 4-hour price analysis indicate that Klaytn is experiencing little volatility. We anticipate KLAY/USD to rise and move higher in the next 24 hours. Klaytn is trading in a promising trend with a slight price increment. Klaytn price analysis: General price overview. Klaytn price analysis...
STOCKS
dailyforex.com

UNI/USD: Short-Term Trend Challenging Higher Price Range

After touching a low of nearly 21.20000000 on the 13th of September, UNI/USD was able to climb to a high of nearly 26.00000000 in early trading this morning. However, after touching this important juncture, UNI/USD has seen a slight selloff emerge and now the 25.00 USD mark is being traversed. Resistance near the 26.00 USD mark is significant technically. From the 5th of August until the 7th of September, UNI/USD traversed a range between 26.00000000 and 31.45000000 rather consistently.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Tezos price analysis: Bull’s eye $9

XTZ/USD saw a downfall towards thec losure of yesterday’s Tezos price analysis chart. Today, the price analysis for Tezos is bullish. The Bollinger bands expanded in the early trading sessions, suggesting that XTZ/USD has greater volatility. Tezos price analysis: General price overview. XTZ/USD saw a downfall towards the closure of...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Stellar price analysis: XLM/USD continues to hover around $0.3186

Stellar Price Analysis shows that the market is quite stable today. XLM/USD has marked a slight increase from $0.3165 to $0.3251 in 24 hours. A further downslide in the price is not expected for now. This could be a good time for any short-term investments as the bulls can take...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CoinTelegraph

Uniswap (UNI) price jumps by 15% in DeFi, cryptocurrency market rebounds

Uniswap (UNI) was among the best performers among the top cryptocurrency tokens by market capitalization in the previous 24 hours, logging better gains than other top cryptocurrencies, namely Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and Binance Coin (BNB). On Wednesday, the UNI/USD exchange rate jumped 13.26% to hit a seven-day high of...
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Monero price analysis: XMR targets $280

Yesterday, XMR/USD was in a bullish trend. The general cryptocurrency market is bullish. Day traders should buy Monero and hold it until the price. Yesterday, XMR/USD was in a bullish trend. On the other hand, the coin experienced a powerful bear movement before closing yesterday’s Monero price analysis. When the daily price chart set in, this bearish pattern was reversed, pushing prices upward and forming head and shoulder trends to the intraday highs of $285, where it met stiff resistance from bears that caused the price to drop somewhat.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Cosmos price analysis: ATOM/USD to break the $36 resistance

Yesterday’s Cosmos price analysis chart followed a good trend. Our daily Cosmos price analysis is bullish. Bulls aims to surpass $36. Yesterday’s Cosmos price analysis chart followed a good trend. However, ATOM/USD selling pressure halted the upswing when the daily rice analysis chart set in, causing prices to plunge sharply to the lowest level on the daily price analysis chart at $32.5. The bulls appeared to be strategizing an attack that might reverse the downward trajectory. The bulls congregated in large numbers and amassed sufficient force to establish firm support, which reversed the bearish trend and caused ATOM/USD price surge.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Sushiswap Price Analysis: SUSHI spikes to $13, set to slowly reverse overnight?

Sushiswap price analysis is bearish for today. SUSHI/USD spiked to the $13 resistance overnight. SUSHI is set to reverse today. Sushiswap price analysis indicates bearish price action to follow as bulls are exhausted after a rapid advance to the $13 mark over the past 24 hours. Therefore, we expect SUSHI/USD to retrace and retest the previous resistance of $12 as support.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC rapidly breaks $46,500, further upside to follow?

Bitcoin price analysis is bullish for today. BTC/USD broke past the $46,500 resistance. Bitcoin headed towards $48,000 next. Bitcoin price analysis is bullish today as the market broke past the $46,500 resistance and currently trades with a higher high of around $47,500. Therefore, we expect BTC/USD to continue higher today and look to reach further highs.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Ripple price analysis: Can bulls break through the $1.10 resistance

Ripple price analysis suggests sideways movement across the short term. XRP faces resistance at the $1.10 mark. The Ripple price analysis shows that the asset has observed a drastic decline in its price volatility over the last few days as majority of traders seem to be speculating about the markets. The market sentiment was bullish a few days ago but now seems to have taken a bearish turn as the $1.050 support level has been breached twice in the past three days.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Terra Price Analysis: LUNA consolidates below $38, will the resistance break?

Terra price analysis is bullish for today. LUNA/USD continues to consolidate around $36. Terra price analysis is bullish today as a consolidation between $34 support and $36 resistance has been formed over the past days after a strong decline on Monday. Therefore, we expect LUNA/USD to reverse and break above the $36 resistance next.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Algorand Price Analysis: Can ALGO hold another support at $2.40?

Algorand price analysis is bullish for today. ALGO/USD saw another decline to $2.1. ALGO is likely to reverse today. Algorand price analysis is bullish today as the previous support at $2.00 still holds after another strong drop over the last 24 hours. Therefore, we expect ALGO/USD to reverse higher later today and look to test previous highs next.
MARKETS
DailyFx

Has inflation peaked and what next for the Dollar? – The Macro Setup

• The S&P 500 bounces off key trendline support once again. • Bitcoin stagnates around $45,000 after being rejected above $50,000. US equities have come under a bit of pressure recently which has played in nicely with the recent trend in the S&P 500, which has been bouncing off a key trendline support for the past year. The pullbacks towards the trendline have been narrowing as the trend has progressed, from almost 9% back in October 2020 to under 2% this past week, playing into a neat ascending channel, which is showing that the range is narrowing slowly.
BUSINESS
cryptopolitan.com

Dogecoin price analysis: Bearish momentum pushes DOGE below $0.23

The latest Dogecoin price analysis is going bearish. Cryptocurrency price has reduced up to $0.23. Support is standing at the $0.234 level. Dogecoin-price-analysis-2021-09-13″>The Dogecoin price analysis is directing that the cryptocurrency has undergone loss once again. That is because the bears are once again powering through after a small bullish interruption.
MARKETS
cryptopolitan.com

Terra Price Analysis: Luna retraces to $36 low after touching ATH yesterday

Terra price analysis is bearish for today. LUNA is set to retest the $38 support. Terra price analysis indicates bearish price action momentum to follow later today as the market peaked around $38 earlier today and currently declined back to $36 support. Therefore, we expect LUNA/USD to decline further and retest a lower price region. The September 7 long tail indicates aggressive bulls who are buying each LUNA dop – this could continue and bring in more buyers if the coin falls below $33.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Vechain Price Analysis: VET/USD still trading bearishly below the $0.1150 mark

Vechain price analysis is bearish for today. VET/USD retraces after peaking at around $43. VET is set to retest the $38 support. Vechain price analysis indicates bearish price action momentum to follow later today as the market peaked around $43 earlier today and currently declined back to $0.11250 support. Therefore, we expect VET/USD to decline further and retest the $0.11220 support later today.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy