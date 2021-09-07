Continuing a valued legacy at Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council

The following guest commentary was written by Kacey Cook, policy and advocacy specialist at Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council. August was a month of transition at Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council. Dr. Grenetta Thomassey, the watershed policy director, retired at the end of the month, and I joined as the new policy and advocacy specialist. Thomassey has spent the last 16 years at the watershed council dedicated to protecting Northern Michigan’s water resources and advocating for the communities and ecosystems that depend on them. While I wish to devote my own expertise to our organization, I also want to continue that legacy of outstanding leadership.