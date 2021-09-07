CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Continuing a valued legacy at Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council

Petoskey News-Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following guest commentary was written by Kacey Cook, policy and advocacy specialist at Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council. August was a month of transition at Tip of the Mitt Watershed Council. Dr. Grenetta Thomassey, the watershed policy director, retired at the end of the month, and I joined as the new policy and advocacy specialist. Thomassey has spent the last 16 years at the watershed council dedicated to protecting Northern Michigan’s water resources and advocating for the communities and ecosystems that depend on them. While I wish to devote my own expertise to our organization, I also want to continue that legacy of outstanding leadership.

www.petoskeynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mitt#Water Resources#Water Bodies#Watersheds#Water Systems#The Gaps Analysis#Kalamazoo College#Indiana University
Reuters

Australia to get U.S. nuclear submarine technology as China looms large

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The United States, Britain and Australia said on Wednesday they would establish a security partnership for the Indo-Pacific that will involve helping Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines, as Chinese influence over the region grows. Under the partnership, announced by President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris...
MILITARY
The Hill

Biden says he has 'complete confidence' in Milley

President Biden on Wednesday said he has "great confidence" in Gen. Mark Milley to carry on as chairman of the joint chiefs of staff after a forthcoming book reported extraordinary measures Milley took at the end of the Trump administration to guard against a potential missile launch. Biden reaffirmed his...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CNN

Former US gymnast calls for 'follow-through' after Larry Nassar hearing

(CNN) — Former US rhythmic gymnast Jessica Howard said Wednesday that she "would really like to see some follow-through" after top US gymnasts gave harrowing testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee about how Federal Bureau of Investigation agents mishandled the Larry Nassar investigation. The testimony from Simone Biles, McKayla Maroney,...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy