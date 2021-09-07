CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ariana Grande Confesses She’s ‘Moved’ by ‘The Voice’ Contestants on First Look of Season 21

By Junie Sihlangu
 8 days ago

This week, Ariana Grande fans were in for a treat when “The Voice” released a teaser featuring the pop singer. Grande was seen joking around with the other coaches as she took her place on the show.

On August 31, 2021, “The Voice” gave the first look at the upcoming season 21. Using the show’s social media channels like Instagram and YouTube, fans got a glimpse at the new coach, Ariana Grande’s participation.

Fans got to see Grande, 28, perched on the famous big red coaches’ chair. The short video footage showed the pop singer taking part in the NBC singing competition’s blind auditions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PsNIH_0boZayYT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=201JFT_0boZayYT00

The star was able to bond with longtime coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Kelly Clarkson. In one snippet, Grande spoke straight to the camera about her experience on the show, saying:

"I'm super moved by how brilliant the performers are."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AA6l9_0boZayYT00

During the preview, Legend also discussed how he felt about having her on the show. He noted how talented Grande was and that it would be difficult for him to convince contestants to join Team Legend.

However, the RnB singer wouldn’t give up that easily as he vowed to pitch well. The clip then cut to Legend trying to get a contestant to join his team before Grande hit her "Thank U, Next" buzzer.

The other coaches couldn’t help but laugh at the interaction. On the other hand, Shelton revealed that he’d extended an olive branch to Grande because she was still a new coach.

She [Ariana Grande] explained that they both [Grande and Legend] turned for the same voices, and everybody picked him.

He confessed that he tried to help the new kid on the block when he wasn’t focused on the task at hand. In April 2021, the country musician discussed what it was like having Grande join the team.

🐻 🦌 honored and beyond thrilled to be joining the incredible @kellyclarkson @johnlegend and @blakeshelton for season 21 of @nbcthevoice 🦌🐻 coming september 20th pic.twitter.com/PAh90qP0I3

— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 27, 2021

At a virtual Q&A for “The Voice,” Shelton joked that he was excited about having Grande there because it meant he had someone new to beat. He noted how tired he was of beating Legend, and former coach, Nick Jonas.

The first promotional video of Grande on “The Voice” was released on July 27, 2021. In the "Voice Campout" clip, Shelton played an acoustic guitar while sitting in a lawn chair in the woods with Legend and Clarkson.

Grande then appeared wearing a sparkly silver minidress and heels while lounging on a giant illuminated crescent moon. She joined the others and apologized for being late before being challenged to sing, which she excels at.

Earlier in August 2021, Grande also revealed to E!'s Daily Pop that the coach she felt was her biggest competition was Legend. She explained that they both turned for the same voices, and everybody picked him.

