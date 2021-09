STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Chobani, the producer of Greek Yogurt, is stepping up to help those in need, according to a Tuesday media release from the office of Gov. Kath Hochul. Hochul said that the New York-based company would be donating 200,000 of its items to people in New York, New Jersey and Louisiana impacted by Hurricane Ida, and 100,000 items to Afghan refugees.

